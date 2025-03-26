Red flag warning issued: critical conditions for fire in metro Atlanta Wednesday March 26

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of critical fire danger conditions for Cobb County and other counties in the region due to expected low humidity, gusty winds and dry conditions. The warning is in effect from 12 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 26.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, AND DRY FUELS FOR

PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA…

* Affected Area…Northeast Georgia

* Timing…Between Noon and 8 PM today.

* Winds…Northwest at 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…15 to 25 percent

* Temperatures…70s, with 60s above 2,500 ft.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This warning includes the Chattahoochee National Forest. A Red

Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring…or will occur within 24 hours.

Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities regarding

whether or not you may burn outdoors.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning.

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) to alert the public, firefighters, and land management agencies that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

A Red Flag Warning means that a combination of:

Strong winds



Low relative humidity



Warm temperatures



And dry fuels (like brush, grass, and leaves)



are creating ideal conditions for wildfires — and if a fire starts, it can spread rapidly and be hard to control.

Why does low relative humidity increase the danger of fire?

The National Park Service published the following explanation of why low relative humidity increases the danger of fires:

“Relative humidity is important because dead forest fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. Low humidity takes moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the air when the humidity is high.

“Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When the RH drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier.

“Heavy fuels, on the other hand, respond to humidity changes more slowly. To see significant changes in heavy fuel moisture, there must be significant moisture, usually from more than a single storm.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale, Towns, Union, Walton, White

What precautions should be taken?

The National Weather Service recommends extreme caution if you do outdoor burning during high fire danger conditions, and that you check your local fire ordinances.

>> To read a summary of Cobb County’s fire ordinances follow this link

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation.

“The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.