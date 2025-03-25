Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series begins April 26

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following press release about its popular Grand Prix 5K series:

The 2025 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series is set to return, offering four races on a fast USATF-certified course through downtown Kennesaw and Swift-Cantrell Park. Recognized as North Georgia’s premier race series, the event provides an opportunity for competitive runners seeking a Peachtree Road Race qualifying time while also catering to beginners, walkers and families with a festival-like atmosphere.

The series is part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative, which promotes active lifestyles and community wellness. Each race begins at Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street with ample parking, restrooms and space for warmups. The race-day schedule includes a one-mile fun run at 7:30 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m. and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Races are electronically timed by Orion Racing powered by Start2Finish, with awards presented to the overall male and female winners, male and female masters winners and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.

The 2025 race schedule includes the Fit City 5K on April 26, Summer Sun Run 5K on June 7, Harvest Hustle 5K on Sept. 27 and the Nightmare on Main 5K on Oct. 25. Registration is available online at raceroster.com. The entry fee is $35 per race and includes a race T-shirt. Early bird pricing is available at $30 per race or $105 for the full series. Participants who register for all four races before April 26 will receive a custom Kennesaw Grand Prix-branded gift.

The 2025 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series is presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with support from Big Peach Running, Cobb Sports Alliance, Williams Elleby Howard & Easter, Life University, Resurgens Orthopaedics and Renasant Bank. More information is available at kennesawgrandprix.com