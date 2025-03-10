Rain with a few embedded storms forecast for metro Atlanta Monday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Monday, March 10, 2025. Rain is expected to continue, with a few embedded storms.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Rain with a few embedded storms will continue through today.
Severe weather is not expected.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…
A few thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Severe weather
is not anticipated at this time.
On Saturday afternoon and evening, a strong system is expected to
approach from the west. While uncertainty remains on the overall
extent of severe weather, severe weather will be possible with all
hazards (hail, severe wind, and tornadoes). Please continue to
monitor for future updates.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
