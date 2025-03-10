Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, March 10, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Monday, March 10, 2025, with a high near 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to rain with a few embedded storms that will continue through today. Severe weather is not expected.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:17 am, 44 °F moderate rain Humidity 93 % Pressure 1011 mb Wind 6 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:55 am Sunset Sunset: 7:41 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 10, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 64 85 in 1974 37 in 1932 Min Temperature M 44 62 in 1997 15 in 1932 Avg Temperature M 54.2 70.5 in 2009 26.0 in 1932 Precipitation M 0.15 2.77 in 1922 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1992 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1960 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 11 39 in 1932 0 in 2019 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 2009 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.6 63.0 78.1 in 1974 38.5 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 41.8 43.1 54.0 in 2023 22.7 in 1960 Avg Temperature 54.2 53.1 64.8 in 1974 30.6 in 1960 Total Precipitation 1.05 1.63 6.70 in 1922 0.00 in 1974 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 86 123 341 in 1960 19 in 1974 Total CDD (base 65) 1 3 20 in 1997 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.6 57.0 64.5 in 2023 46.4 in 1978 Avg Min Temperature 37.0 38.0 46.6 in 2023 25.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 47.3 47.5 55.5 in 2023 37.0 in 1978 Total Precipitation 9.27 10.77 22.67 in 2020 3.34 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 2.0 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1923 2202 3586 in 1977 1431 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 13 5 40 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-08

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-08

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-08

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”