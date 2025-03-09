Cobb Dangerous Dog Hearing Board rules case of child bitten by dog

By Isaiah Carter

Cobb County Animal Services held a Dangerous Dog Hearing Board meeting on a recent Thursday afternoon, upholding its decision to deem a dog vicious after it bit a 4-year-old girl in the face.

Boomer, a 3-year-old Black Mouth Cur-Pit Bull mix, bit the child victim, who required 14 stitches. Her mother testified on behalf of her daughter, describing the traumatic event. Boomer’s owner contested the ruling but was unsuccessful in overturning the board’s decision.

“When I heard her screaming, I thought she was just scared… but when I got to her, that’s when I saw how much blood there was,” the victim’s mother said. The victim and the children of Boomer’s owner played at the owner’s residence regularly, but the victim’s mother confirmed that her kids haven’t been back since the incident occurred.

The board made it clear during the hearing that a vicious dog is defined by statute as one that inflicts “serious injury” on a person. Serious injury is defined as an injury requiring multiple sutures, which, in this case, applies to Boomer.

Boomer’s owner, who has had the dog since August 2021, expressed her disbelief at the ruling, saying, “He’s never exhibited any vicious behavior. To say he’s vicious is not right.” Boomer and the children had been playing together for more than two years before the incident.

With the board’s ruling in place, Boomer must wear a muzzle in public. This was what scared Boomer’s owner the most, but both the board and testifiers reassured her, sharing information and stories about how dogs typically don’t find muzzles uncomfortable.

Nearly all reactions to the vote aligned with the board’s decision. Board Representative David Hammock commented on the ruling. “Certainly, I respect their decision, and I believe it was the correct decision,” he said.

“It was not enjoyable to go through at all,” said the victim’s mother. “I think everyone made it clear that we were all in it for the same purpose. They all understand being around animals, and I appreciate the board for this decision.”

The fiancé of Boomer’s owner shared his thoughts on the decision. “I do respect their final decision, but I’m not so sure if I agree with it,” he said. “It’s 2025 right now, and in 2033, if the Lord allows me to live that long, I’m not so sure I’ll still agree with it.”

“I’m disappointed that he was deemed vicious, but we all have to move on,” he added.

Boomer’s owner and her fiancé have 30 days to appeal the decision, but all signs point towards the vote being upheld.

The case highlights the ongoing debate over how local governments handle dangerous animals. Advocates for stricter animal control laws argue that more needs to be done to prevent attacks, while others believe such decisions should consider the circumstances surrounding each incident.

Like the victim’s mother, some Cobb County residents support tougher regulations to ensure public safety, citing concerns over similar incidents in the past. Others, like the owner’s fiancé, believe each situation should be judged individually, taking into account factors such as the dog’s history and the owner’s responsibility.