Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, March 9, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 9, 2025, with a high near 56 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a chance of thunderstorms across portions of north Georgia and all of central Georgia all day today into tonight. Severe weather is not anticipated, though a strong storm can`t be ruled out across far south central Georgia.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:15 am, 48 °F broken clouds Humidity 70 % Pressure 1018 mb Wind 6 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:56 am Sunset Sunset: 7:41 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 9, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 64 84 in 1974 28 in 1932 Min Temperature M 44 60 in 2009 16 in 1996 Avg Temperature M 53.9 70.0 in 2009 22.5 in 1932 Precipitation M 0.15 2.29 in 1909 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.3 in 1932 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1960 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 12 42 in 1932 0 in 2016 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 2009 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.6 62.9 77.3 in 1974 37.0 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 41.8 43.0 54.4 in 2023 22.3 in 1960 Avg Temperature 54.2 52.9 64.2 in 1974 29.7 in 1960 Total Precipitation 1.05 1.48 6.59 in 2024 0.00 in 1974 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 86 112 315 in 1960 19 in 1974 Total CDD (base 65) 1 3 16 in 1997 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.6 56.9 64.4 in 2023 46.2 in 1978 Avg Min Temperature 37.0 37.9 46.5 in 2023 25.6 in 1977 Avg Temperature 47.3 47.4 55.5 in 2023 36.8 in 1978 Total Precipitation 9.27 10.62 22.62 in 2020 3.34 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 2.0 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1923 2191 3573 in 1977 1426 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 13 4 40 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-08

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-08

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-08

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”