Acworth Tourism Bureau Authority meeting evaluates recent city events

By Ashu Ebot-Tabi

The Acworth Tourism Bureau Authority held its monthly meeting Thursday at Acworth City Hall.

The meeting, which lasted from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., evaluated the success of recent city events, reviewed branding efforts, and finalized details for future events.

Founded in 1997, the Tourism Bureau Authority comprises a board of advisers, all appointed by the city’s aldermen. Its main goal is to market the city and its attractions to tourists.

“The purpose of the authority is to promote tourism, conventions, and trade shows within the area,” said Taylor Aubrey, Acworth’s marketing and communications manager.

The meeting began with a call to order, during which attendees introduced themselves. Nicole Carpenter, a resident of Acworth who attended a previous meeting, also introduced herself. The session officially began after the board approved the regular meeting minutes for March.

Two recent city events were discussed, the first being last week’s Acworth Art Fest. The board noted the event’s success, with several businesses reporting higher-than-normal revenue, despite Sunday’s rain shortening the two-day festival to one day. Another event discussed was “General Sherman Returns,” which took place March 28-29 at the historic Lemon House. Like the Art Fest, it met the board’s expectations.

Details for upcoming events were discussed next, with the Spring Town Hall, set for April 23, generating much excitement among board members. Live at Logan Farm Park is scheduled for April 26 and will feature a free concert with the Weekend Getaway band.

The board also reviewed the effectiveness of its marketing and social media efforts, noting an increase in email subscribers, engagement and website traffic. Among the most visited sites were those for Visit Acworth and the Acworth Art Fest.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of the Public Art Master Plan, including budget allocations and potential consultants.

Though most of the meeting centered on the board’s satisfaction with recent events, Acworth residents also appeared happy with the authority’s work.

“They are advocating for the community to create a more vibrant ecosystem,” Carpenter said.

More information about the Acworth Tourism Bureau Authority can be found on the city’s website. Details about upcoming city events are available on the Visit Acworth website and social media pages.