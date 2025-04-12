Town Center Community celebrates 10th year of its bikeshare program

The Town Center Community distributed the following press release about the 10th anniversary celebration for its bikeshare program:

A decade ago, Town Center Community launched Cobb County’s first-ever bikeshare program. Now, after nearly 100,000 rides and thousands of miles of trails explored, the organization is celebrating this milestone with a six-month series of events, sweepstakes and pop-up activations.

The festivities will kick off on April 13 at EcoFest, a spring festival featuring art, food trucks and live music hosted by Ecologie Vintage at Town Center at Cobb, and continue through October. Town Center Community representatives will be on-site at each event handing out free merchandise and connecting with the community.

EcoFest & 10 Years of Bikeshare Kickoff

April 13 – Town Center at Cobb

April 13 – Town Center at Cobb Caffeine & Octane Sunscreen Pop-Ups

May 4 & August 3 – Town Center at Cobb

May 4 & August 3 – Town Center at Cobb Free Yoga at Aviation Park

June 7, 14, 21, 28 & July 12, 19 – Registration Required

June 7, 14, 21, 28 & July 12, 19 – Registration Required KSU Homecoming Game

September 27 – Fifth Third Stadium

September 27 – Fifth Third Stadium Fall Bikeshare Pop-Up

October 11 – Bells Ferry Trailhead at Noonday Creek Trail

Throughout the next six months, residents and visitors can enter two exclusive sweepstakes giveaways:

Win a Free E-Bike: Every bikeshare ride completed at a Town Center station now through October 11 automatically enters the user to win a RadKick™ 7-Speed Electric Lightweight E-Bike valued at $1,564 and provided in partnership with Rad Power Bikes.

Win a Free Annual Bike Maintenance Package: Bike owners can visit TownCenterCID.com to enter to win an Annual Bike Maintenance Package from Conte’s Bike Shop valued at $225. It includes drivetrain cleaning, brake and wheel adjustments, and more.

A Decade of Mobility, Access and Impact

Since its launch in 2015, the Town Center Community’s bikeshare program has provided an essential connection to the district’s amenities, including over eight miles of trails, vibrant parks, thriving retail centers and Kennesaw State University. With nearly 100,000 total rides, this program remains one of the most visible symbols of Town Center Community’s commitment to improving quality of life, health and connectivity.

“In 10 years, our bikeshare program has become more than a way to ride — it’s a symbol of what we can achieve together,” said Tracy Styf, executive director of Town Center Community. “It connects people to parks, local businesses, events and each other. This milestone is a celebration of our community’s commitment to movement, wellness and progress.”

The bikeshare program currently includes 45 bikes across six stations, offering 24/7 access. Rides are free for the first hour and just $1.50 per additional 30 minutes, making it one of the most affordable transportation options in the region.

Learn more about the bikeshare program, sweepstakes rules, event updates, and trail safety tips at: www.towncentercid.com/bikeshare-program