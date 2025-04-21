Georgia gas prices drop on grim economic outlook  

Georgia gasoline prices dropped, and according to the weekly report from AAA, prospects of a slowing economy are probably the reason. EV charging rates remained stable at 34 cents per KWH.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia fell six cents, reaching an average cost of $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Lately, oil prices have taken a dive, presumably swayed by uncertainty about the economy and worries about a recession sneaking up on us,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Because of this, demand is down, and we have not seen crude oil prices this low in several years. If we continue this trend, we could keep seeing pump prices drop as we roll into summer.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.011, about nine cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationally:

Gas Prices Unseasonal Slide Downward

Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.15, subject to change overnight. Soft demand is fueling this downward trend, and with crude as low as it’s been in a few years, drivers may continue to see lower pump prices as summer approaches.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.42 barrels a day last week to 8.46. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 236.0 million barrels to 234.0 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.14 to settle at $62.47 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 0.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 442.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents today. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”