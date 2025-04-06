Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 28 to April 3

TOPICS:
The "Star of Life" symbol represents medicine and health care. Three rectangles are arranged in a radial pattern to form a sort of abstract star shape, with a snake coiled around a staff superimposed on the center.

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 6, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

FIREHOUSE SUBS

  • 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25253
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025

AZALEA MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME

  • 557 WATERMAN ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2009
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002833
  • Last Inspection Score: 65
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025

CHASKA

  • 1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005088
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025

WALK ON’S MARIETTA

  • 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 785 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006032
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025

!!JEREZ MEXICAN TAQUERIA

  • 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 124 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006255
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025

!!SIMPLE BITES

  • 1836 CAPTAIN MATHES DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6998
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006776
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025

!!SIMPLE BITES

  • 1836 CAPTAIN MATHES DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6998
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006777
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025

CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW

  • 4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001722
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

ROSS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE CENTER

  • 1780 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2767
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL

  • 2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3634
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-195C
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

NORTH COBB 9TH GRADE CENTER CAFE SCHOOL

  • 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000090
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL

  • 4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2802
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

NORTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL

  • 3400 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-338C
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

McCLURE MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 3660 OLD STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3150
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14589
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW – 1000

  • 4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW BLDG 1000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1309
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003618
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

MAMI TACO

  • 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 207 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4667
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005167
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

TOKYO EXPRESS – CUMBERLAND MALL

  • 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR STE 1304 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005346
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

BIRDIE’S WINGS

  • 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006221
  • Last Inspection Score: 65
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

!!EDEN SMOOTHIES

  • 91 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006849
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

!!SPIZZY’S PHILLADELPHIA WATER ICE

  • 1642 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006962
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025

CAFE HOT WINGS

  • 1951 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3611
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5703
  • Last Inspection Score: 69
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

  • 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001469
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025

BETTY GRAY MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 1550 PEBBLEBROOK CIR MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-9271
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025

LOST MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 700 OLD MOUNTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3841
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5159
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025

MOOYAH MABLETON

  • 1400 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 150 MABLETON, GA 30126-2949
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004913
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025

KORE STEAKHOUSE

  • 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7745
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005673
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025

SHISH KABOB MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

  • 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005681
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025

DEL TACO

  • 4300 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR SMYRNA, GA 30082-4821
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006653
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025

ZAXBY’S #59601

  • 1225 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002297
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025

SPRAYBERRY HIGH SCHOOL

  • 2525 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-410C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025

BOJANGLES

  • 5220 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003293
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025

!!CARIBBEAN VIBE

  • 4843 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006831
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025

!!FIREHOUSE SUBS

  • 2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006956
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025

ATL BEST WINGS

  • 5015 FLOYD RD STE 900 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002200
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141

  • 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002425
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

PIZZA HUT # 39410

  • 5005 FLOYD RD SW STE 910 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005118
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

ZAXBY’S

  • 780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005181
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

CHOP CHILI

  • 4924 S COBB DR STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-7110
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006568
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!PHO HOA

  • 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 22 MARIETTA, GA 30068
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006751
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – CLOSER’S BAR AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006933
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – THE PEN AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006938
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – SNOWIE P011 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006939
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – SNOWIE P148 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006940
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – SWEET SPOT 001 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006941
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – PEPPER’S HOT DOGS P002 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006942
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – VELVET TACO P003 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006943
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – THE GIVING KITCHEN P004 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006944
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – COOP’S P007 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006945
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – TAQUERIA TSUNAMI P006 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006946
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – FRED’S P005 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006947
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!TP – NFA BURGER P008 AT TRUIST PARK

  • 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006948
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

!!BUFFALO BAR

  • 2580 WINDY HILL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006954
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025

Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 28 to April 3"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.