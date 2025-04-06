Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 28 to April 3

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
FIREHOUSE SUBS
- 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25253
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025
AZALEA MANOR PERSONAL CARE HOME
- 557 WATERMAN ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2009
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002833
- Last Inspection Score: 65
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025
CHASKA
- 1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005088
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025
WALK ON’S MARIETTA
- 3625 DALLAS HWY STE 785 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006032
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025
!!JEREZ MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 124 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006255
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025
!!SIMPLE BITES
- 1836 CAPTAIN MATHES DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006776
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025
!!SIMPLE BITES
- 1836 CAPTAIN MATHES DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006777
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2025
CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW
- 4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001722
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
ROSS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE CENTER
- 1780 OLD HIGHWAY 41 NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4428
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2767
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH SCHOOL
- 2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3634
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-195C
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
NORTH COBB 9TH GRADE CENTER CAFE SCHOOL
- 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000090
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL
- 4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
NORTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL
- 3400 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-338C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
McCLURE MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3660 OLD STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3150
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14589
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW – 1000
- 4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW BLDG 1000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1309
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003618
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
MAMI TACO
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 207 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4667
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005167
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
TOKYO EXPRESS – CUMBERLAND MALL
- 1000 CUMBERLAND MALL DR STE 1304 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005346
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
BIRDIE’S WINGS
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 220 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006221
- Last Inspection Score: 65
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
!!EDEN SMOOTHIES
- 91 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060-1907
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006849
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
!!SPIZZY’S PHILLADELPHIA WATER ICE
- 1642 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006962
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2025
CAFE HOT WINGS
- 1951 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3611
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5703
- Last Inspection Score: 69
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
- 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001469
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025
BETTY GRAY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 1550 PEBBLEBROOK CIR MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9271
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025
LOST MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 700 OLD MOUNTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3841
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5159
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025
MOOYAH MABLETON
- 1400 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 150 MABLETON, GA 30126-2949
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004913
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025
KORE STEAKHOUSE
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7745
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005673
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025
SHISH KABOB MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
- 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005681
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025
DEL TACO
- 4300 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR SMYRNA, GA 30082-4821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006653
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2025
ZAXBY’S #59601
- 1225 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002297
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025
SPRAYBERRY HIGH SCHOOL
- 2525 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-410C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025
BOJANGLES
- 5220 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003293
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025
!!CARIBBEAN VIBE
- 4843 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006831
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025
!!FIREHOUSE SUBS
- 2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006956
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-31-2025
ATL BEST WINGS
- 5015 FLOYD RD STE 900 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002200
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002425
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
PIZZA HUT # 39410
- 5005 FLOYD RD SW STE 910 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005118
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 780 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5579
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005181
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
CHOP CHILI
- 4924 S COBB DR STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-7110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006568
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!PHO HOA
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 22 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006751
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – CLOSER’S BAR AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006933
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – THE PEN AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006938
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – SNOWIE P011 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006939
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – SNOWIE P148 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006940
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – SWEET SPOT 001 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006941
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – PEPPER’S HOT DOGS P002 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006942
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – VELVET TACO P003 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006943
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – THE GIVING KITCHEN P004 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006944
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – COOP’S P007 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006945
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – TAQUERIA TSUNAMI P006 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006946
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – FRED’S P005 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006947
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!TP – NFA BURGER P008 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006948
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
!!BUFFALO BAR
- 2580 WINDY HILL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006954
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 03-28-2025
