Flood watch in effect for much of Georgia through Monday evening

A flood watch is in effect for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties from Sunday, April 6 at 8 a.m. through Monday evening.

What is in the Flood Watch statement?

The following text is from the flood watch alert:

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts, Jasper, Monroe and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson. * WHEN…From 8 AM EDT this morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

What areas are included in the alert?

The counties in the alert are:

Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Talbot, Troup, Upson, Walker, Walton, Whitfield

Including the cities of:

Athens, Atlanta, Barnesville, Bremen, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dallas, Dalton, Dawsonville, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Eatonton, Ellijay, Fort Benning, Fort Oglethorpe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gainesville, Greensboro, Griffin, Jackson, Jasper, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Madison, Manchester, Marietta, Monroe, Monticello, Newnan, Peachtree City, Pine Mountain, Riverdale, Rome, Stockbridge, Summerville, Talbotton, Thomaston, Trenton, Watkinsville, West Point, Winder, Woodstock, Zebulon

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.