Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, April 6, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 6, 2025, with a high near 77 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to thunderstorms that are expected across north and central Georgia today and tonight. Some storms may become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

A Flood Watch is also in effect today across the north and portions of central and west GA due to expected periods of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:57 am, 66 °F overcast clouds Humidity 80 % Pressure 1013 mb Wind 16 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:18 am Sunset Sunset: 8:02 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 a.m and 5 a.m, then showers likely after 5 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday

A chance of showers before 8 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m and 11 a.m, then showers likely after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-03-01 75 46 60.5 8.6 0 2025-03-02 57 36 46.5 -5.7 0 2025-03-03 64 36 50 -2.4 0 2025-03-04 72 44 58 5.3 0 2025-03-05 65 41 53 0.1 1.05 2025-03-06 56 37 46.5 -6.7 0 2025-03-07 68 38 53 -0.4 0 2025-03-08 76 56 66 12.3 T 2025-03-09 58 47 52.5 -1.4 0.37 2025-03-10 55 45 50 -4.2 0.56 2025-03-11 76 42 59 4.6 0 2025-03-12 76 48 62 7.4 0 2025-03-13 74 55 64.5 9.6 0 2025-03-14 75 55 65 9.9 0 2025-03-15 78 60 69 13.6 0.08 2025-03-16 74 49 61.5 5.9 0.44 2025-03-17 63 42 52.5 -3.4 0 2025-03-18 77 42 59.5 3.4 0 2025-03-19 79 47 63 6.7 0 2025-03-20 67 42 54.5 -2.1 0.02 2025-03-21 66 36 51 -5.8 0 2025-03-22 74 45 59.5 2.4 0 2025-03-23 77 47 62 4.7 0 2025-03-24 66 53 59.5 2 0.14 2025-03-25 80 46 63 5.2 0 2025-03-26 75 51 63 5 0 2025-03-27 75 50 62.5 4.2 0 2025-03-28 81 53 67 8.5 0 2025-03-29 74 63 68.5 9.8 0 2025-03-30 76 61 68.5 9.5 0.01 2025-03-31 70 59 64.5 5.3 0.34

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”