Mableton Improvement Coalition spearheads cleanup on Floyd Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos about MIC’s litter cleanup on Floyd Road:

The Mableton Improvement Coalition along with help from City Councilwoman Patty Auch, Friends Of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club removed 27 bags of litter along with shopping carts from their adopted Floyd Road. The weather was perfect. All of us enjoyed working together to keep our community looking beautiful. If you or your civic organization is interested in adopting a road, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will order your signs and provide you with your supplies.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

