Marietta police make multiple arrests as investigation of Wednesday shooting continues

Cobb County authorities have arrested six individuals in connection with an ongoing shooting investigation, with all suspects now facing serious felony charges. The arrests followed an overnight effort by detectives who continued to interview witnesses and collect evidence related to the incident.

According to law enforcement, there were initially believed to be five people in the vehicle involved, a BMW. However, investigators have confirmed that six individuals were present. All six are now charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Warrants have been secured, and the suspects are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting, but they confirmed that two individuals involved sought emergency treatment at Kennestone Hospital. Both have since been discharged.

Four firearms were recovered as part of the investigation, including three handguns and one rifle. Police continue to gather evidence as the case develops.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Those arrested include a 19-year-old Marietta man, a 20-year-old Canton man, an 18-year-old Marietta man, an 18-year-old Canton man, a 23-year-old Dallas man, and an 18-year-old Canton man. All six are being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.