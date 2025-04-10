Beacon of Light Church to hold Dress Down Easter Service in Austell’s Legion Park

TOPICS:
Drawing of lily of the valley

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 10, 2025

The Beacon of Light Christian Church submitted the following announcement about its Dress Down Easter Service:

🚨 are you READY?! 🚨

🔥 This is NOT your typical Easter Sunday! God is calling, and this is your moment! Join us for a life-changing DRESS DOWN Easter Service, an open Community Baptism, and the BIGGEST FREE Block Party in town!

🙏🏾 Come as you are and experience a powerful Resurrection Service filled with worship, hope, and transformation. God is moving, chains are breaking, and lives will be changed! Whether you’ve been in church your whole life or you’re just searching for something real, this is your invitation! This is a judgment free zone! Everyone from all walks of life are invited!

🎉 FREE BBQ, games, live music, dancers, haircuts, massages, health screenings, and SO much more!

📍 Legion Park | April 20 | 10:30 AM

5514 Austell Powder Springs Rd SW, Austell, GA 30106

💺 Bring your lawn chairs & bring the whole family!

Don’t miss out on this EPIC day of faith, fun & fellowship! Tag your crew and meet us there! 🙌🏾 #CommunityEmpowerment #EasterBlockParty #BeaconOfLight 

For more information visit https://www.beaconoflightchurch.org

Be the first to comment on "Beacon of Light Church to hold Dress Down Easter Service in Austell’s Legion Park"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.