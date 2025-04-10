The Battery Atlanta releases spring break schedule

The Battery Atlanta submitted the following schedule of its events for Spring Break

Spring Break is fast approaching, and The Battery Atlanta is the ideal destination, hosting a slew of special events to enjoy the week off with friends and family. From themed trivia nights at Battle & Brew and outdoor yoga, to a Watch PAWty and Silent Disco at Live! at The Battery Atlanta, there is plenty to appreciate. Punch Bowl Social invites Atlantans to take advantage of their Spring Fever Unlimited Play, while CRU hosts a decadent Easter brunch. Now open for the season, the splash pad provides a spot for little visitors to cool off. Coca-Cola Roxy welcomes popular EDM artists like GRYFFIN and LSZEE.

Yoga Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Monday, April 14 and 28; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The spring Yoga series continues! Yogis start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free activity is open to all ages to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring a water bottle. Register here!

Watch PAWty presented by Boehringer Ingelheim

Saturday, April 12; 4:10 – 7:10 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta hosts a “Watch PAWty” presented by Boehringer Ingelheim at the Georgia Power Pavilion, offering guests a spot to watch the Atlanta Braves game on the pavilion’s large screen alongside their leashed canine companions. The day also features opportunities to shop from partners like WAGALOT and meet adoptable pets through LifeLine Animal Project. Eventgoers are encouraged to bring their own seating. Complimentary bandanas will be gifted to the first 500 registrants. To register, visit the website.

Trot to Clot with Hemophilia of Georgia

Saturday, April 26; 7:30 – 11 a.m.

Runners will lace up their shoes, enjoying a morning of fitness and fun while supporting a great cause. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., and the race commences at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 11 a.m. This is the perfect way to get moving while giving back! For more information or to register, visit classy.org.

Farmers Market featuring the Bark Market presented by Kaiser Permanente

Sunday, April 27; 1 – 4 p.m.

The Farmers Market, presented by Kaiser Permanente, is back this month at The Battery Atlanta. Visitors will shop from a wide variety of local vendors offering prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, artisanal bread and baked goods, wellness products and more. Community members are also invited to check out the petting zoo and bring their pup pals along to browse through treats, accessories and more at the Bark Market.

Select Restaurant Promotions:

Wild Game Cooking with Joe Bonavita at SITKA Gear

Sunday, April 13; 4 – 6 p.m.

Michelin-starred Chef Joe Bonavita takes wild game cooking to the next level sharing expert techniques, unique recipes and pro tips to elevate wild game dishes. Patrons receive free drinks and free raffle entries. For more information, visit this link.

Geek Trivia: Final Fantasy at Battle & Brew

Wednesday, April 15; 7:30 p.m.

Fans are challenged to test their knowledge of the beloved Final Fantasy series at Final Fantasy Trivia Night. The audience can expect trivia questions spanning the entire saga, exciting prizes and themed food and drinks to keep the energy high! Tickets are $5 and will be credited upon arrival.

Easter Brunch at CRÚ Food & Wine Bar

Sunday, April 20; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The annual Napa-style wine country Easter Brunch has decadent options for diners to choose from to help celebrate Easter. Cru Chefs will offer Avocado & Heirloom Cherry Tomato Toast, Smoked Salmon Deviled Egg Toast and Cru’s Signature Goat Cheese Beignet. Popular brunch plates like the Crab Cake Benedict, Steak & Eggs, Butter Toasted Lemon Pound Cake, Key Lime Cheesecake and Chocolate Lava Cake will be included in this special menu’s offerings. The cost is $48 per person and reservations can be made by calling (770) 485-9463.

Star Wars Cosplay Party at Battle & Brew

Friday, April 25; 8 – 11 p.m.

Battle & Brew hosts “May the Cosplay Be with You,” a Star Wars-themed cosplay party where fans embody their favorite characters, compete for stellar prizes and savor themed cocktails and delicious bites in an intergalactic atmosphere. Join the force with $15 tickets through this link.

Silent Saturdays: Silent Disco Party at Live! At The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, April 26 at 9 p.m.

Dance the night away at Live! At The Battery Atlanta’s Silent Saturdays presented by Jägermeister! Guests are encouraged to bring their friends and grab a pair of headphones for a fun-filled silent disco party. With drink specials and two local DJs, the good vibes are sure to last all night long! To buy tickets, click here.

Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring fans a lineup of their favorite performers throughout the month!

Lane 8: Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m. MESHUGGAH: Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m. GRYFFIN: Saturday, April 26 at 8 p.m.

