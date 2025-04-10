Scattered thunderstorms this evening in north and central Georgia

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Thursday evening, April 10.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the region this evening.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight… Scattered thunderstorms will occur in north and central Georgia this evening, with the greatest risk of severe storms expected between 6 PM and 10 PM. The primary hazards with any severe storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter to golf ball sized hail. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated Friday afternoon. A couple stronger storms with pea to penny size hail are possible between 2 PM and 8 PM. Frost and freeze concerns may develop in northeast Georgia Friday night. On Saturday night these concerns may spread to all areas north on Interstate 85. Anyone with outdoor vegetation that is sensitive to freezing temperatures should monitor the forecast closely.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

