Fog, thunderstorms and frost packed into one weather alert for north & central Georgia

By Larry Felton Johnson

This morning, metro Atlanta and the surrounding region have several possible weather hazards to choose from, as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Friday, April 11.

The alert includes the possibility of fog, thunderstorms and frost.

Here’s what’s in the alert

The alert states:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Patchy dense fog is possible through early morning. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon across north Georgia. Patchy frost is possible across extreme northeast Georgia tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… Areas of frost are possible across portions of north and north central Georgia Saturday night.

What counties are listed in the outlook?

The hazardous weather outlook list the following counties:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

