Fog, thunderstorms and frost packed into one weather alert for north & central Georgia

By Larry Felton Johnson
This morning, metro Atlanta and the surrounding region have several possible weather hazards to choose from, as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Friday, April 11.
The alert includes the possibility of fog, thunderstorms and frost.
Here’s what’s in the alert
The alert states:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Patchy dense fog is possible through early morning. A few
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon across north Georgia.
Patchy frost is possible across extreme northeast Georgia tonight.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…
Areas of frost are possible across portions of north and north
central Georgia Saturday night.
What counties are listed in the outlook?
The hazardous weather outlook list the following counties:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
