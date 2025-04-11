Mayor Owens: No Millage Rate for Mableton in 2025

According to a press release from the office of Mayor Michael Owens, the City of Mableton will not adopt a millage rate for 2025. This marks the third consecutive year since incorporation that the city has opted not to levy a municipal property tax. This decision maintains Mableton’s position as the only city in Cobb County without a city-level property tax on its residents.

Owens is expected to formally notify the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors and Cobb County Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson of the city’s decision within the next 60 days.

The press release stated that Mableton’s continued commitment to a zero millage rate highlights the city’s approach to building a municipal structure without placing financial pressure on homeowners. Instead of relying on property taxes, Mableton funds city operations through commercial occupational taxes, utility franchise fees, and targeted service charges.

The city recently adopted a Sanitation and Recycling Ordinance, which requires private trash haulers operating within Mableton to register and pay a fee. Revenue generated from this program is intended to support community-focused efforts such as beautification projects, anti-littering campaigns, and a storefront improvement program designed to help local businesses upgrade their façades.

Mableton has steadily taken over key municipal services from Cobb County. The city assumed responsibility for business licensing in early 2024, followed by inspections and permitting, code enforcement, and planning and zoning, all of which officially transitioned to city control in March 2025. The press release describes this gradual assumption of services as a strategic effort to grow operational capacity while preserving its commitment to affordable homeownership.

“We are proud to continue serving the residents of Mableton without raising taxes,” said Mayor Owens in the release. “Through thoughtful planning and strong partnerships, we’ve shown that it’s possible for us to transition essential city services from the county while keeping homeownership affordable. We remain committed to working hand-in-hand with Cobb County and our community as we grow—without the need for a city-level property tax.”

He continued, “As Mableton continues to build a strong foundation for the future, our city council and staff remain focused on innovation, transparency, and financial responsibility—always keeping residents at the heart of every decision.”