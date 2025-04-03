Record or near record heat for April expected in Georgia beginning Thursday

Record or near record heat for April is expected in Georgia today, with possible temperatures as high as 90.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Thursday, April 3, 2025.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Record or near record breaking warmth for early April can be

expected today Afternoon high temperatures may approach 90

degrees.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Record or near record breaking warmth for early April can be

expected Friday and Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures may

approach 90 degrees all three days.

Thunderstorms should return to the region between Sunday and

Monday morning. A couple of these storms could be strong or

severe.

Frost and freeze concerns could develop in northern Georgia

Tuesday night.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

