CobbLinc transit scaling back its reach

By Mark Woolsey

The CobbLinc Transit Service is scaling back its reach.

Cobb County Commissioners voted Tuesday to eliminate several routes, while striking an agreement with a sister agency that’s designed to provide coverage for those being dropped.

Commissioners approved the elimination of commuter routes 100, 101, and 102, which run between MARTA rail stops and various centers in Cobb County. They also agreed to eliminate the Circulator Green Route, which runs along Windy Hill and Powers Ferry Roads, among others, near Truist Park.

In addition, they approved an intergovernmental government agreement with the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority on the 484 Xpress Route, incorporating a re-alignment designed to pick up the slack from the canceled 100, 101 and 102 routes.

The slashed routes will end service in mid-June and the CobbLinc-ATL partnership, with costs shared by both entities, will run from next month to June of 2026.

The cuts are being implemented as Cobb officials estimate ridership has dropped to 30% of pre-pandemic levels and in the wake of voter rejection of the 30-year Mobility SPLOST, which would have enacted a 1% sales tax to enhance and expand transit offerings.