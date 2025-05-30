Dem PSC candidate dealt another setback in quest to stay on ballot 

by Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

May 28, 2025

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has affirmed a judge’s decision booting a Democratic candidate for the state Public Service Commission from the ballot for the June 17 primary.

Raffensperger’s two-page decision released Wednesday agreed with Administrative Court Judge Dominic Capraro’s ruling that Daniel Blackman did not meet the residency qualifications to run in PSC District 3, which includes Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton counties.

According to testimony, Blackman said he rented a home in Fulton County to be closer to his work while his wife and children continued to live in their Forsyth County home. Capraro found and Raffensperger agreed that Blackman was unable to provide evidence that the Fulton County property was his primary domicile.

Blackman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to state law, Blackman has 10 days from Raffensperger’s decision to file an appeal with the superior court of Fulton County. The court can affirm the decision or remand it for further proceedings and has the power to reverse or modify the decision if they find Raffensperger erred, violated the law or abused his discretion.

Early voting for two PSC seats began Tuesday with Blackman’s name on ballots statewide. If Blackman’s ban is permanent, notices will be placed in polling places advising voters of his disqualification, Raffensperger’s office said.

Three other Democrats appear on the District 3 PSC ballot: Keisha Waites, a former Atlanta City Council member and ex-state representative; Peter Hubbard, founder of the clean nonprofit Center for Energy Solutions, and Robert Jones, a former utility executive. The winner will face GOP incumbent Fitz Johnson, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2021.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.