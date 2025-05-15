Kennesaw State student wins marketing competition at international conference

[This article by Paul Floeckher, with photos by Matt Yung, first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University sophomore Valeria Ruiz takes a unique approach to preparing for various student competitions. She rehearses presentations while riding on a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

“As the day of the competition gets closer, I put myself in situations that are uncomfortable or scary and give me the same butterflies that I feel on the stage,” said Ruiz, who plans to pursue degrees in both marketing and professional sales in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. “After giving my whole speech as I’m going up the roller coaster, I know that it’s not going be too bad doing it standing in a room.”

Her roller coaster rehearsing paid off recently, as Ruiz won the Perfect Pitch Competition at the 2025 American Marketing Association (AMA) International Collegiate Conference in New Orleans. Tasked with telling a panel of judges in 90 seconds what makes them the ideal candidate for a job, Ruiz bested nearly 600 students from around the U.S. and the world for first place.

“I went into it with the mindset that I want to learn, I want to see what this competition is like, and I want to give it my best shot and see where I end up,” Ruiz said. “I’m still in shock that I won. It definitely was the best and most surprising moment of my life.”

Perfect Pitch was the latest of several competitions in which Ruiz has participated in just two years as a Kennesaw State student. For example, during the fall 2024 semester, she took third place in TK Elevator’s annual competition that challenges students to pitch their personal brand during a 60-second elevator ride. Just a week prior to the AMA conference in New Orleans, Ruiz was part of a student team that won a competition to develop and pitch a mobile app that supports well-being. She also has been a member of the KSU sales competition team since her freshman year.

In addition, Ruiz is the creative production manager for Ground Work, an agency operated by Coles College students that provides marketing services to clients. Ruiz does it all while maintaining vigorous coursework as a KSU Journey Honors College student and holding down two jobs in addition to her involvement with Ground Work.

“Val is going to be a force in industry. Whatever path she takes, she is going to be a leader,” said Kennesaw State lecturer of marketing Laurie Michaelson, who mentors Ruiz as both the faculty lead for Ground Work Agency and the faculty advisor for KSU’s student chapter of the American Marketing Association.

“She addresses that it’s a challenge to be involved in so many things, but then she takes it on and does the best she can,” Michaelson continued. “The way she approaches it, with curiosity and slight caution but also knowing that ‘I’m going to practice and prepare and I’m going to do this,’ is something that will define her as a leader in her career and her future.”

Valeria Ruiz and Laurie Michaelson (Photo by Matt Yung)

Developing that career readiness in students is a strength of the Department of Marketing and Professional Sales and the entire Coles College of Business, Michaelson said. She pointed out that the Coles College builds lasting relationships with the business community and provides students applied experiences and learning in and out of the classroom, including conferences and competitions. A total of 12 Coles students attended the AMA International Collegiate Conference, along with Michaelson.

“Our students are given first-hand experience in networking. Our program has provided many opportunities for our students to have conversations and interactions with industry professionals. This results in their understanding of the importance of building relationships,” Michaelson said. “That is something that I think really sets Kennesaw State, the Coles College, and our department apart from the competitors.”

Ruiz epitomized that with her Perfect Pitch presentation, advancing through the first round that narrowed the number of competitors to 62, and then winning the title in the next round. In her pitch, Ruiz outlined her varied expertise and experience, shared an anecdote from her childhood, and concluded with a request to move forward in the hiring process – all in a span of 90 seconds.

A few hours later at the Perfect Pitch awards banquet, Ruiz was thrilled to be announced as the winner. However, she considers it much more than an individual achievement; Ruiz sees a bigger picture, that a first-place finish at an international conference raises awareness of Kennesaw State and helps to enhance the university’s prominence.

“Winning this competition wasn’t just a personal milestone,” Ruiz said. “It was an opportunity to represent my school on an international stage and give Kennesaw State the recognition it deserves. I’m proud to show what is possible when you have the support and opportunities that KSU provides.”