Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Windy Hill Road

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Windy Hill Road near Olive Springs Road in Marietta on Tuesday morning at around 6:32 a.m.

The department’s STEP Unit is investigating.

According to the public information release:



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 41-year-old male from Marietta and occupied by a 28-year-old female from Marietta, was traveling westbound and had stopped in the left lane for an eastbound school bus picking up children. A 2024 Honda CMX300, operated by a 23-year-old male from Marietta, was also traveling westbound in the same lane and failed to stop in time. The motorcycle collided with the rear of the Volkswagen and ejected the rider from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The Volkswagen occupants sustained minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.



This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.

