Acworth choking victim saved by officer’s fast action

By Mark Woolsey

An Acworth police officer’s swift action saved the life of a choking victim on Wednesday, police spokesman Sgt. Eric Mistretta told the Courier.

Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a medical emergency about 10:30 a.m. near New McEver Road and Acworth Industrial Drive. A driver named Steven Williams told authorities that he was choking on a water bottle cap, but that he’d been able to pull over and contact 9-1-1 for help.

Corporal Tamara Severtson was first to arrive. Police say she assessed the situation then deployed her department-issued LifeVac device, quickly and effectively removing the cap from Williams’ airway.

Williams was then checked out at the scene and was expected to make a full recovery.

The department purchased the LifeVac devices for every officer in 2024. It’s the second time Severtson has deployed the piece of equipment to help a choking victim.

About the City of Acworth

Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

