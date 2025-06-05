Acworth choking victim saved by officer’s fast action

By Mark Woolsey
An Acworth police officer’s swift action saved the life of a choking victim on Wednesday, police spokesman Sgt. Eric Mistretta told the Courier.
Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a medical emergency about 10:30 a.m. near New McEver Road and Acworth Industrial Drive. A driver named Steven Williams told authorities that he was choking on a water bottle cap, but that he’d been able to pull over and contact 9-1-1 for help.
Corporal Tamara Severtson was first to arrive. Police say she assessed the situation then deployed her department-issued LifeVac device, quickly and effectively removing the cap from Williams’ airway.
Williams was then checked out at the scene and was expected to make a full recovery.
The department purchased the LifeVac devices for every officer in 2024. It’s the second time Severtson has deployed the piece of equipment to help a choking victim.
About the City of Acworth
Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.
It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.
Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.
The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|22,379
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|22,464
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|-0.4%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|22,440
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|20,425
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|4.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|25.4%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|12.3%
|Female persons, percent
|53.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|58.2%
|Black alone, percent (a)(a)
|20.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent (a)(a)
|2.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|9.4%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)
|16.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|53.9%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2019-2023
|1,194
|Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023
|17.7%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023
|61.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023
|$309,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023
|$1,680
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023
|$584
|Median gross rent, 2019-2023
|$1,569
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2019-2023
|8,327
|Persons per household, 2019-2023
|2.68
|Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023
|87.8%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023
|27.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023
|96.0%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023
|89.2%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|90.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|32.9%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023
|8.0%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|19.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|72.8%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|66.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|142,623
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|148,990
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|53,970
|Total retail sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|714,112
|Total retail sales per capita, 2022(c)
|$32,022
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|30.7
|Income & Poverty
|Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$80,703
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$38,353
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.3%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2022
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2022
|526
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|304
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|69
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|318
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|18
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|367
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,488.4
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,477.6
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.02
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|8.24
