Kennesaw bar SuBourban to undergo rebranding under new owners

PHOTO: Plans for update provided to Courier by Michael Judvytis

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw’s SuBourban Bar has new owners with plans to rebrand the previously troubled late-night establishment.

SuBourban Bar & Social Club, also known as SuBourban Rock and Oyster Bar, at 2718 Summer St., was purchased in April by SPC Kennesaw, Inc. which also owns the neighboring Pisano’s Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen at 2740 Summer St.

The Kennesaw City Council approved the new owner’s application for a liquor license Monday.

David Ulmer, the former owner, received numerous citations for nuisance conditions and permit violations. The city’s license review board determined he must surrender his alcohol license and agree not to seek a new one for two years. Nor can he operate another business in the city with an alcohol license.

Michael Judvytis, one of the new owners, told the Council they have plans to revamp the bar with dinner, light eats, and lunch.

“We’ll create a whole different clientele and a whole different atmosphere for this location,” he said.

SuBourban will eventually be renamed, but has been operating as SuBourban in the meantime because a consent order from the license review board permitted the new owners to continue operating under the old name until new paperwork was filed.

Judvytis told the Courier that improvements have already begun and regular hours are 5 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

There are also plans to build out the outdoor patio, with garage doors leading to a renovated terrace bar. Smoking will be limited to designated areas away from the main building.

“We aim to continue focusing on what made SuBourban great for so many years, featuring live bands every Saturday night, a DJ with our dance floor, karaoke nights, theme nights, pool and games, televised sports events on our big screens, and delicious food to late night in energetic surroundings,” he said.