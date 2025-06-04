The Battery Atlanta releases its schedule of June events

The Battery Atlanta released the following June schedule of events:

As summer approaches, The Battery Atlanta heats up the fun with a diverse lineup of events designed to inspire wellness, engage families and entertain all ages. Activities include a zen start to the week with outdoor yoga classes presented by Kaiser Permanente and the Wellstar Family Series featuring kid-friendly tennis lessons, teddy bear clinics and creative challenges. Fitness enthusiasts can dive into the Strength in the City Wellness Fest, while foodies will savor mouthwatering offerings at the Bourbon & Brisket Festival. Music lovers will not want to miss performances by Dispatch, The Head and The Heart, Beabadoobee and more at Coca-Cola Roxy.

Yoga Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Monday, June 9, 16, 23 and 30; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The spring Yoga series continues! Yogis start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free activity is open to all ages to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring a water bottle. Register here!

Strength In the City Wellness Fest

Saturday, June 7; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This lively rain-or-shine event features over 35 fitness and wellness classes—including yoga, HIIT, dance and meditation—plus local vendors, recovery services and a chance to win prizes. A free community 5K run and 2-mile walk, led by Body Art Run Club at 9 a.m., kicks off the day. Ticket options range from complimentary to $115, with a portion of proceeds supporting the Strength in the City Foundation, which aims to make wellness resources accessible to all. Advance registration is required via Sweatpals.

Farmers Market featuring the Bark Market presented by Kaiser Permanente

Sunday, June 8 and 22; 1 – 4 p.m.Visitors will shop from a wide variety of local vendors offering prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, artisanal bread and baked goods, wellness products and more. Attendees are also invited to check out the petting zoo and bring their pup pals along to browse through treats, accessories and more at the Bark Market.

Watch PAWty presented by Boehringer Ingelheim – Last one! Braves vs Miami

Friday, June 20; 6:30 – 10:10 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta invites pet lovers to the ultimate dog-friendly event—Watch PAWty presented by Boehringer Ingelheim at the Georgia Power Pavilion. Bring your leashed canine companions to enjoy a Braves game on the big screen, shop local pet boutiques like WAGALOT and meet adoptable dogs through LifeLine Animal Project. The first 500 registered attendees will receive a complimentary bandana for their furry friends. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating for a more comfortable experience. Advance registration is recommended and can be completed through this link.

Bourbon and Brisket Festival at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, June 21; Noon – 8 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event offers a day of delicious barbecue, bourbon tastings, live music and activities for all ages. Enjoy mouthwatering brisket and BBQ from top local vendors, shop retail vendors, sip on a variety of bourbons and groove to live music performances. Families can also take advantage of the splash pad and other kid-friendly activities. For more information, visit the official event page.

The Wellstar Family Series

The Battery Atlanta is pleased to announce the return of the Wellstar Family Series, featuring free programming on the Plaza Green for families with children of all ages to enjoy. From Tennis on the Turf to a Teddy Bear Clinic, this summer’s fun kicks off June 3.

Tuesday Tennis on The Turf

Tuesday, June, 17 and 24; 9 – noon

The Battery Atlanta kicks off its summer Wellstar Family Series with Tuesday Tennis on the Turf on the Plaza Green, USTA Atlanta offers free, 30-minute introductory tennis sessions for kids ages 4-12. Children will be grouped by age and provided with mini tennis nets, foam red balls and kid-sized racquets. Parents are encouraged to participate alongside their children. Registration is required and can be completed through this link.

Teddy Bear Clinic

Wednesday, June 9; 10 – 11 a.m.

Wellstar Health System invites kids to bring their Teddy Bear or other plush friend to the Teddy Bear Clinic on the Plaza Green. The plush patients will receive a healthcare check-up, X-ray, bandages and instructions on how to stay healthy. The Teddy Bear clinic promotes healthy habits while allowing children the opportunity to become familiar with what it’s like to visit a healthcare professional in a fun and developmentally appropriate setting. Other fun interactive stations will be offered as well to include fitness, coloring and a special guest appearance by Dr. WellBee. Registration details can be found here.

Wellstar Family Series: SITKA Gear x Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Wednesday, June 11; 9 – 10:30 a.m.

This free event invites children ages 7-15 to participate in the “Summer Safety Checklist,” featuring interactive demonstrations and competitions focused on hunting and boating safety. Hosted by Wellstar Health System, SITKA Gear and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the session aims to educate young outdoor enthusiasts on essential safety practices. Registration is required through this link.

Wellstar Family Series: Blooper’s Color Hour

Thursday, June 12; 10 – 11 a.m.

Children ages 3-10 are encouraged to bring their creativity and join Blooper, the official Atlanta Braves mascot, for a fun-filled morning of coloring and crafts. Blooper’s big visit will start at 10:15 a.m. Registration is required by visiting the website.

Wellstar Family Series: Small Bites Adventure Club

Wednesday, June 18; 10 – 11 a.m.

Children ages 4-12 are invited to roll up their sleeves and create a delicious snack: Rowdy Ranch and Zucchini, while practicing safe knife skills and exploring new techniques to become adventurous eaters. Every child will leave with a recipe card and sticker. Registration can be completed through this link.

Wellstar Family Series: SITKA x Delta Waterfowl Demonstration

Tuesday, June 19; 9 – 11 a.m.

Children ages 3-12 will have the opportunity to learn about waterfowl identification and conservation through interactive activities, including building a duck blind and participating in a scavenger hunt to find decoys. Registration is mandatory and available via this link.

Wellstar Family Series: Kidokenetics Adventure Course

Wednesday, June 25; 10 a.m. – noon

Following a group warmup, kiddos are split by age groups for (3) 15-minute sessions learning unique sports like pickleball, scoops and many more. The basic concepts of a variety of sports will be introduced in a safe, non-competitive environment ensuring children of every level or ability are learning values such as teamwork, sportsmanship and self-confidence. No registration is required; simply arrive ready to play!

Wellstar Family Series: Challenge Island

Thursday, June 26; 10 a.m. – noon

For children ages 4-12, participants will work in teams to solve creative problems using everyday materials, fostering teamwork, critical thinking and innovation. No registration is required!

Select Restaurant Promotions:

Prime Rib Wednesday at C. Ellet’s

Wednesday, June 4, 11, 18 and 25; 4 – 10 p.m.

C. Ellet’s Steakhouse at The Battery Atlanta invites guests to savor its Prime Rib Wednesday special. For $60, enjoy a succulent 14 oz. prime rib served with Yorkshire pudding, warm au jus and house-made horseradish cream—perfect for a midweek indulgence. This special pairs wonderfully with a glass of red wine or a dram of whiskey. Reservations are recommended and can be made through the C.Ellet’s website.

UFC Fight Night at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, June 7, 27 and 28; 9 p.m.

Live! at The Battery Atlanta is the ultimate viewing destination for UFC. With over 40 televisions and a 32-foot LED screen, guests can catch every second of the action. Tickets are $13.39. To purchase tickets, visit this link.

Silent Disco Party at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, June 7; 9 – 11 p.m.

Guests are invited to dance the night away and unleash their inner songbird at Silent Saturdays hosted by Live! at The Battery Atlanta. The silent disco will include drink specials and music spun by two beloved local DJs. Secure tickets here.

Geek Trivia: Braves History at Battle & Brew

Tuesday, June 10; 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Braves fans can test their knowledge as Battle & Brew hosts Geek Trivia: Braves History. Whether a die-hard fan or a casual observer, this event offers a fun challenge to answer questions spanning the team’s rich history—from Hank Aaron’s legendary home runs to iconic World Series moments. Prizes await the top scorers, and attendees are encouraged to wear their Atlanta Braves gear to show team spirit. Best of all, participation is free. For more details and to RSVP, visit this link.

Chasing Trout with Chachi Avirett at Sitka Gear

Thursday, June 12; 7 – 9 p.m.

SITKA Gear invites outdoor enthusiasts to an evening with Chachi Avirett, owner of Spotted Dog Outfitters to cover everything from the basics to advanced strategies. This free event is perfect for anglers of all levels to learn, share stories and connect with the local fishing community. No RSVP is required.

Havana Night at BURN

Thursday, June 12; 7 – 11 p.m.

Experience the eclectic energy of Cuba with live music, specialty cocktails and exclusive cigar offerings. Whether a seasoned aficionado or new to cigars, this engaging evening promises an unforgettable atmosphere. For more details and reservations, contact Christina at christina@burnbyrockypatel.com or call (770) 485-6990.

Anime Heros and Heroines Cosplay Party at Battle & Brew

Friday, June 20; 8 – 11 p.m.

Fans can dress as their favorite anime characters and immerse themselves in a night filled with themed cocktails, anime music and a cosplay contest. The evening promises a fun-filled atmosphere with photo ops, music and a chance to win exciting prizes. For more details and to RSVP, visit this link.

Talladega Nights at PBR Atlanta

Friday, June 20; 8 p.m.

PBR Atlanta revs up the fun with a Talladega Nights-themed Monthly Mayhem event where guests can enjoy themed cocktails like “Cougar Juice” and “Shake and Bake,” while bartenders serve drinks in racing gear. The night features country hits, bull riding action and a “PBR Pit Stop” with racing-inspired decor. Tickets are available at this link.

Sharpening your Retriever at Sitka Gear

Saturday, June 21; 6 – 8 p.m.

Join renowned expert dog trainer and SITKA Ambassador Barton Ramsey, founder of Southern Oak Kennels, for a helpful session on keeping your retriever in top shape during the off-season. Ramsey will share easy maintenance tips, training drills and mental exercises to keep them sharp all year. For more information and to RSVP, visit the official event page.

Pre-Summer Single’s Mixer (21+) at Battle & Brew

Sunday, June 29; 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Singles can meet new people, enjoy drinks and participate in icebreaker games designed to spark conversations and connections. Tickets are available for $15 in advance and include one complimentary drink up to $12. Tickets purchased at the door will be $20. Advance registration is recommended. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring a lineup of fan-favorite performers throughout the month!

Dispatch: Summer Tour

Thursday, June 5; 6 p.m.

Dance Gavin Dance: Return Of The Robot Tour

Sunday, June 8; 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 8; 7 p.m.

The Head And The Heart: Aperture Tour

Monday, June 9; 8 p.m.

Monday, June 9; 8 p.m.

Sadhguru: Death and Beyond Book Tour

Thursday, June 12; 7:30 p.m.

Beabadoobee: The Space In Between Tour

Friday, June 13; 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 13; 7:30 p.m.

2025 BIBI 1st World Tour

Sunday, June 15; 8 p.m.

James Arthur

Tuesday, June 17; 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17; 7:30 p.m.

BABYMETAL

Wednesday, June 18; 7 p.m.

George Harris

Saturday, June 21; 8 p.m.

Young Nudy

Friday, June 27; 8 p.m.

Friday, June 27; 8 p.m.

Friday, June 27; 8 p.m. Last Podcast On The Left: JK Ultra Tour

Saturday, June 28; 7 p.m.

An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on The Battery Atlanta’s website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.