Atlanta Latino Lions Club bingo fundraiser for scholarships

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a fundraiser for college scholarships conducted by the Atlanta Latino Lions Club:

The Atlanta Latino Lions Club conducted a fantastic Bingo fundraiser on Sunday afternoon at the Smyrna Community Center. The place was packed full of lucky contestants wanting to win exciting prizes such as high dollar gift certificates, bicycles, 55 inch TVs, hot air friers and much more. The proceeds from this event go towards paying for scholarships to deserving student’s college expenses. Each of the students accepting their scholarships have already been accepted to college. Many of them even know their majors already. Congratulations to the Atlanta Latino Lions Club for hosting such a terrific event.