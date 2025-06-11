Both people indentified in suspected murder/suicide

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County Police have now identified both the victim and the alleged perpetrator of a weekend murder-suicide.

Authorities were called to 1158 Research Drive in Northeast Cobb shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, finding two bodies in the home. Major Crimes Unit investigators think Samuel Mills, 44, shot Daphne Saddler, 38, to death and then committed suicide. Both of them lived at the address.

There’s no word on what might have been the motive for the gunplay.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Cobb Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.