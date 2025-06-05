Concord Covered bridge reopens after yet another vehicle impact

PHOTO: Concord Covered Bridge (Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County’s historic Concord Covered Bridge is back open after still another vehicle struck a portion of the structure.

Cobb County Government officials said in a Facebook post that the driver of a van drove to the bridge ignoring multiple warnings signs and a truck turnaround, striking a protective beam. The post says the beam was quickly put back into place and the structure was reopened.

The span dates to the mid-1800s in Cobb County and was significantly renovated in 2017 with the installation of the protective beams just before the entrance and other improvements. It has been hit repeatedly over the years as drivers ignored its 7-foot entry clearance restriction.

The bridge on Concord Road near the Smyrna-Mableton line spans Nickajack Creek and is on the National Register of Historic Places.