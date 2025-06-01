Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 23 to May 29

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CENACLE THE

2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001995

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

TACO BELL #4026

1906 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2273

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

STARBUCKS #26561

1955 COBB PKWY N STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002285

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY SOCRATES CAFE

1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002098

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

MCALISTER’S DELI

2950 BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002331

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR

3339 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18743C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

COSTA MAR SEAFOOD & GRILL

677 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE D MARIETTA, GA 30067-7819

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002858

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

TAQUERIA EL GUERO

4180 AUSTELL RD STE 135 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003794

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

TACO BELL

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 121 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004682

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5947

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004724

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

CENACLE 2 GO THE – BASE

2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004745

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

COSTA MAR SEAFOOD AND GRILL – BASE

677 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE D MARIETTA, GA 30067-7819

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005917

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

!!J&P BAKERY

3195 AUSTELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006230

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY

2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006261

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

MEXICAN WING CITY

1750 BELLS FERRY RD STE E MARIETTA, GA 30066-6119

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006617

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

CITY BARBEQUE

3574 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4016

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006642

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

GRAND SLAM PIZZA OF KENNESAW

2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006803

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

DIYAR AL YEMEN

1871 COBB PKWY SE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6505

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006900

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

BOWLERO – MARIETTA

2749 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-154C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

WENDY’S #11718

4932 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7148

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002918

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

FUGU EXPRESS

2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003584

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

KALE ME CRAZY – SMYRNA

4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1003 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004814

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

ANTOJOLANDIA

2851 COBB PKWY NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2717

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006579

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #690

2805 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23409C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

POPEYES CHICKEN

159 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17397C

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

SUBWAY #2569

822 CONCORD RD SE STE 105 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003853

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

SOUTH COBB DINER

5850 LOVE ST AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003951

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

CARRIAGE CROSSING SENIOR LIVING

1345 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8182

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006241

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

MARCO’S PIZZA

4870 FLOYD RD SW STE 130 MABLETON, GA 30126-1377

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006574

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

AUNTIES HOUSE

4479 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6392

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006588

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

2025 FUN BOX ATLANTA – FUN BOX 4

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006877

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #336381