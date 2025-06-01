Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 23 to May 29

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling June 1, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CENACLE THE

  • 2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001995
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

TACO BELL #4026

  • 1906 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2273
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

STARBUCKS #26561

  • 1955 COBB PKWY N STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002285
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY SOCRATES CAFE

  • 1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2903
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002098
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

MCALISTER’S DELI

  • 2950 BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002331
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

CHILI’S GRILL & BAR

  • 3339 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3940
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18743C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

COSTA MAR SEAFOOD & GRILL

  • 677 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE D MARIETTA, GA 30067-7819
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002858
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

TAQUERIA EL GUERO

  • 4180 AUSTELL RD STE 135 AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003794
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

TACO BELL

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 121 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004682
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

  • 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5947
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004724
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

CENACLE 2 GO THE – BASE

  • 2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004745
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

COSTA MAR SEAFOOD AND GRILL – BASE

  • 677 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE D MARIETTA, GA 30067-7819
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005917
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

!!J&P BAKERY

  • 3195 AUSTELL RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30008
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006230
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY

  • 2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006261
  • Last Inspection Score: 84
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

MEXICAN WING CITY

  • 1750 BELLS FERRY RD STE E MARIETTA, GA 30066-6119
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006617
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

CITY BARBEQUE

  • 3574 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4016
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006642
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

GRAND SLAM PIZZA OF KENNESAW

  • 2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY STE 105 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006803
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

DIYAR AL YEMEN

  • 1871 COBB PKWY SE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6505
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006900
  • Last Inspection Score: 71
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2025

BOWLERO – MARIETTA

  • 2749 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6204
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-154C
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

WENDY’S #11718

  • 4932 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7148
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002918
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

FUGU EXPRESS

  • 2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003584
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

KALE ME CRAZY – SMYRNA

  • 4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1003 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004814
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

ANTOJOLANDIA

  • 2851 COBB PKWY NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2717
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006579
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #690

  • 2805 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6246
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23409C
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

POPEYES CHICKEN

  • 159 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17397C
  • Last Inspection Score: 75
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

SUBWAY #2569

  • 822 CONCORD RD SE STE 105 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003853
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

SOUTH COBB DINER

  • 5850 LOVE ST AUSTELL, GA 30168
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003951
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

CARRIAGE CROSSING SENIOR LIVING

  • 1345 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8182
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006241
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

MARCO’S PIZZA

  • 4870 FLOYD RD SW STE 130 MABLETON, GA 30126-1377
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006574
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

AUNTIES HOUSE

  • 4479 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6392
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006588
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2025

2025 FUN BOX ATLANTA – FUN BOX 4

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006877
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #336381

  • 741 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-19875
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2025

