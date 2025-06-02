Next public meeting on Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan announced

Grice Consulting, the firm working on the Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan, distributed the following announcement about the next public meeting:

The City of Mableton invites all residents, businesses, and stakeholders to attend the second public meeting for the City’s Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan, a transformative roadmap that will guide our community’s growth, development, and sustainability over the coming decades. The event will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton, Georgia 30168.

The Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan is an inclusive, long-range vision for Mableton’s future, addressing key areas such as housing, transportation, economic development, environmental sustainability, and quality of life. This second public meeting marks a significant opportunity for the community to provide input, share ideas, and help shape the City’s goals and priorities.

Event Details:

– Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

– Time: 6:30 PM

– Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton, Georgia 30168

– Cost: Free and open to the public

– Virtual: Visit www.mableton2045.org

“We encourage everyone in Mableton to participate,” said Michael Owens, Mayor. “This is a chance for each of you—residents, business owners, local organizations, and community leaders—to bring your voice to the table and collaborate on a shared vision for our City’s future.”

The meeting will include a presentation on the planning process, an assessment of the existing conditions, sharing survey results, and a discussion of draft goals. Facilitated activities will allow participants to provide input on various focus areas. Your feedback will be invaluable in guiding policy decisions and setting priorities that reflect the community’s values and aspirations.

Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to our City, your perspective is important to us. Together, we can make Mableton a place where people want to live, work, and thrive for years to come.

For More Information:

Please contact Michael H. S. Hughes, AICP, Community Development Director, at comdev@mableton.gov or visit https://mableton2045.org.