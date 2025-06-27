North Cobb Regional Library offers reprieve from July Summer

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 27, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

With an average high of eighty-nine degrees marking a forecasted heatwave across the nation in July, North Cobb Regional Library has layered a meringue of events on top of its staples, making for a fun-fair to carry library patrons and supporters over summer’s height.

The first of the special events at the library will serve as the anchor of a three-day Mini Golf Fundraiser campaign, on Thursday, July 10th, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Hosted by the Cobb Library Foundation, this event helps the Cobb County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Patrons or families can purchase 19-hole rounds for $5 or $15 dollars (respectively); and supporters and businesses can fund the event as a Hole or Presenting Sponsor. Each sponsorship offers perks and tickets.

The other libraries participating in the Mini Golf Fundraiser are South Cobb Regional Library, on Tuesday, July 8th and Sewell Mill Library, on Wednesday, July 9th. For more details on this fundraiser, visit the events page for the county here.

In addition, North Cobb Regional Library will host The Book Worm Bookstore’s workshop on Creative Journaling, on Wednesday, July 16th at 2:00 PM. Guest presenter Julia will teach young people (12 – 18 years of age) how to craft personalized journals. Registration required and will open July 2nd.

Topping off the special events are the Camp Half-Blood Bash on Monday, July 21st, from 3 to 5 PM (open to all) and the Brooke and Branch Puppet Show on Wednesday, July 30th at 10:30AM, for ages 5 – 9.

For readers looking to take shade from the summer, here’s a list of book groups:

  • Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 1st at 6:00 PM

(An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera)

  • Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, July 7th at 6:00 PM

(The Man in the Brown Suit by Agatha Christie)

  • Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 15th at 2:00 PM

(The Briar Club by Kate Quinn)

  • NCRL July Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 22nd at 2:00 PM

(Havoc by Christopher Bollen)

Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.

Excluding the holiday, the library provides free food and entertainment for children up to 18 years of age on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, to the end of July. Details are here.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JULY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers


18:00 – 19:00Romance Book Discussion (An Island Princess Starts a Scandalby Adriana Herrera)




July 02, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)


14:00 – 15:30Teen Summer Programs: Recycled Planters w\ Smith Gilbert Gardens


17:00 – 19:00Family Game Night!




July 03, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


16:00 – 17:00Afternoon Adventures


16:30 – 17:30Yoga Class with Sterling Lester




July 04, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: FOURTH OF JULY




July 05, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 14:00Cross Stitch Meet Up




JULY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 06, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 07, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club (at North Cobb Library)


18:00 – 19:30Monday Night Murder Club (The Man in the Brown Suit by Agatha Christie)




July 08, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


16:00 – 16:45Thinking Money for Kids


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




July 09, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:30Summer Sewing (at North Cobb Library)


14:00 – 15:30Teen Summer Programs: Altoid Tin Mini Bookshelves


17:00 -19:00Family Game Night


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




July 10, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 16:00Mini Golf Fundraiser


16:00 – 17:00Afternoon Adventures




July 11, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!




July 12, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 13, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 14, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club (at North Cobb Library)




July 15, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:30Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion (The Briar Club by Kate Quinn)


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers




July 16, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:30Summer Sewing


14:00 – 15:30Teen Summer Programs: Creative Journaling w\ Julia from The BookWorm Bookstore


17:00 – 19:00Family Game Night!




July 17, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:00Sensory-Friendly Storytime


16:00 – 17:00Afternoon Adventures




July 18, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


16:00 – 17:00Paws to Read with Tucker




July 19, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:00Monthly Makers – Cork Flower Wreaths




JULY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 20, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 21, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


15:00 – 17:00Camp Half Blood Bash (at North Cobb Library)


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club




July 22, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:30NCRL July Book Discussion (Havoc by Christopher Bollen)




July 23, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


14:00 – 16:30Summer Sewing


17:00 – 19:00Family Game Night!


18:00 – 19:00All Ages Bingo




July 24, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:30 – 12:00Bilingual Storytime


16:00 – 17:00Afternoon Adventures


16:30 – 17:30Yoga Class with Sterling Lester




July 25, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!




July 26, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 27, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 28, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:30Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!


18:00 – 19:00Family Garden Club




July 29, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Middle Makers




July 30, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


10:30 – 11:30Brooke and Branch Puppet Show


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


17:00 – 19:00Family Game Night!




July 31, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

