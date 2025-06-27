North Cobb Regional Library offers reprieve from July Summer

By Kelly Johnson
With an average high of eighty-nine degrees marking a forecasted heatwave across the nation in July, North Cobb Regional Library has layered a meringue of events on top of its staples, making for a fun-fair to carry library patrons and supporters over summer’s height.
The first of the special events at the library will serve as the anchor of a three-day Mini Golf Fundraiser campaign, on Thursday, July 10th, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Hosted by the Cobb Library Foundation, this event helps the Cobb County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Patrons or families can purchase 19-hole rounds for $5 or $15 dollars (respectively); and supporters and businesses can fund the event as a Hole or Presenting Sponsor. Each sponsorship offers perks and tickets.
The other libraries participating in the Mini Golf Fundraiser are South Cobb Regional Library, on Tuesday, July 8th and Sewell Mill Library, on Wednesday, July 9th. For more details on this fundraiser, visit the events page for the county here.
In addition, North Cobb Regional Library will host The Book Worm Bookstore’s workshop on Creative Journaling, on Wednesday, July 16th at 2:00 PM. Guest presenter Julia will teach young people (12 – 18 years of age) how to craft personalized journals. Registration required and will open July 2nd.
Topping off the special events are the Camp Half-Blood Bash on Monday, July 21st, from 3 to 5 PM (open to all) and the Brooke and Branch Puppet Show on Wednesday, July 30th at 10:30AM, for ages 5 – 9.
For readers looking to take shade from the summer, here’s a list of book groups:
- Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 1st at 6:00 PM
(An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera)
- Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, July 7th at 6:00 PM
(The Man in the Brown Suit by Agatha Christie)
- Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 15th at 2:00 PM
(The Briar Club by Kate Quinn)
- NCRL July Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 22nd at 2:00 PM
(Havoc by Christopher Bollen)
Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.
Excluding the holiday, the library provides free food and entertainment for children up to 18 years of age on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, to the end of July. Details are here.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JULY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 01, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|18:00 – 19:00
|Romance Book Discussion (An Island Princess Starts a Scandalby Adriana Herrera)
|July 02, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)
|14:00 – 15:30
|Teen Summer Programs: Recycled Planters w\ Smith Gilbert Gardens
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|July 03, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|16:30 – 17:30
|Yoga Class with Sterling Lester
|July 04, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: FOURTH OF JULY
|July 05, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
JULY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 06, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 07, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|18:00 – 19:00
|Family Garden Club (at North Cobb Library)
|18:00 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club (The Man in the Brown Suit by Agatha Christie)
|July 08, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|16:00 – 16:45
|Thinking Money for Kids
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|July 09, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|14:00 – 16:30
|Summer Sewing (at North Cobb Library)
|14:00 – 15:30
|Teen Summer Programs: Altoid Tin Mini Bookshelves
|17:00 -19:00
|Family Game Night
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|July 10, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 16:00
|Mini Golf Fundraiser
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|July 11, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|July 12, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JULY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 13, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 14, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|18:00 – 19:00
|Family Garden Club (at North Cobb Library)
|July 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion (The Briar Club by Kate Quinn)
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|July 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|14:00 – 16:30
|Summer Sewing
|14:00 – 15:30
|Teen Summer Programs: Creative Journaling w\ Julia from The BookWorm Bookstore
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|July 17, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Sensory-Friendly Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|July 18, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|16:00 – 17:00
|Paws to Read with Tucker
|July 19, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Monthly Makers – Cork Flower Wreaths
JULY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 20, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 21, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|15:00 – 17:00
|Camp Half Blood Bash (at North Cobb Library)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Family Garden Club
|July 22, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|NCRL July Book Discussion (Havoc by Christopher Bollen)
|July 23, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|14:00 – 16:30
|Summer Sewing
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:00
|All Ages Bingo
|July 24, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:30 – 12:00
|Bilingual Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|16:30 – 17:30
|Yoga Class with Sterling Lester
|July 25, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|July 26, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JULY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 27, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 28, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:30
|Free Summer Breakfast, Lunch & Movie!
|18:00 – 19:00
|Family Garden Club
|July 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|July 30, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|10:30 – 11:30
|Brooke and Branch Puppet Show
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|July 31, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
