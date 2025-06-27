North Cobb Regional Library offers reprieve from July Summer

By Kelly Johnson

With an average high of eighty-nine degrees marking a forecasted heatwave across the nation in July, North Cobb Regional Library has layered a meringue of events on top of its staples, making for a fun-fair to carry library patrons and supporters over summer’s height.

The first of the special events at the library will serve as the anchor of a three-day Mini Golf Fundraiser campaign, on Thursday, July 10th, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Hosted by the Cobb Library Foundation, this event helps the Cobb County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Patrons or families can purchase 19-hole rounds for $5 or $15 dollars (respectively); and supporters and businesses can fund the event as a Hole or Presenting Sponsor. Each sponsorship offers perks and tickets.

The other libraries participating in the Mini Golf Fundraiser are South Cobb Regional Library, on Tuesday, July 8th and Sewell Mill Library, on Wednesday, July 9th. For more details on this fundraiser, visit the events page for the county here.

In addition, North Cobb Regional Library will host The Book Worm Bookstore’s workshop on Creative Journaling, on Wednesday, July 16th at 2:00 PM. Guest presenter Julia will teach young people (12 – 18 years of age) how to craft personalized journals. Registration required and will open July 2nd.

Topping off the special events are the Camp Half-Blood Bash on Monday, July 21st, from 3 to 5 PM (open to all) and the Brooke and Branch Puppet Show on Wednesday, July 30th at 10:30AM, for ages 5 – 9.

For readers looking to take shade from the summer, here’s a list of book groups:

Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 1st at 6:00 PM

(An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera)

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, July 7th at 6:00 PM

(The Man in the Brown Suit by Agatha Christie)

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 15th at 2:00 PM

(The Briar Club by Kate Quinn)

NCRL July Book Discussion, Tuesday, July 22nd at 2:00 PM

(Havoc by Christopher Bollen)

Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.

Excluding the holiday, the library provides free food and entertainment for children up to 18 years of age on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, to the end of July. Details are here.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

