The Wing Cafe and Tap House, 30 Years of Friends and Flavor

Photo by Brian Benefield

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

I bought my first house in 2003, located in East Cobb, and it didn’t take long to find our local watering hole, The Wing Café & Tap House. Offering a spirited blend of casual comfort, flavorful American eats, and an ever-buzzing social scene. Open daily from 11 AM until midnight, this local favorite welcomes families, friends, and even doggos. The Wing had a contest back in that era that allowed its customers to submit a new flavor profile, which everyone could vote on for several weeks, choosing a winner.

We developed a flavor named Smokin’ Maple Bacon, which was crowned Lord of the Wings Champion in 2014. I still have the gold-plated miniature chicken trophy in my office to prove it. At the heart of The Wing’s appeal is its epic wing menu: choose from over 35 or even 40 creative marinades and sauces. Highlights include Garlic Parmesan, Raspberry Chipotle BBQ, and Green Flash’s “Endless Summer,” which features a taco stand-inspired flavor profile of cilantro, garlic, and lime, each offering a unique tongue-tingling experience. Whether you prefer classic Buffalo or crave something adventurous like General Tso’s style wings, The Wing has you covered.

But wait, there’s more. The menu also features a range of satisfying American staples, including burgers, wraps, sliders, Brunswick stew, Cobb salads, fried shrimp, and inventive appetizers such as supreme nachos, fried mushrooms, giant pretzel sticks, and even cheese curds. It is indeed a hearty, flavor-packed roster. With around 30 to 50 beers on tap, the selection is a delight for craft beer lovers. From local brews to seasonal specialties, it’s a solid reason to visit, especially when paired with their regular drink specials. The full bar also offers a selection of signature cocktails and house wines.

The venue thrives on events, offering weekly entertainment such as karaoke, trivia, music bingo, and poker nights, as well as seasonal festivals like their very popular crawfish boil. On weekends, live bands take over both the indoor stage and the outdoor patio tiki bar. Special events—from St. Patrick’s concerts to Swing & Wing golf fundraisers add to the energy. Back in the day, when we were regulars, my wife, Cecilie, may or may not have been outside imbibing with the band members of Back in Black, an AC/DC tribute band, before they took the stage. Que the Thunderstruck guitar riff!

Beyond its vibrant atmosphere, The Wing is a warm and inclusive space—a covered patio and tiki bar welcome patrons and their canine companions. The Tiki bar area is the best outdoor space in Cobb, overlooking a lush, wooded landscape complete with thatched roofs, palm trees, and the soft glow of tiki torches, which immerses you in the laid-back island vibe.

Families also feel right at home—the venue markets itself as friendly for all ages while still serving as a lively adult hangout. Founded originally as Wild Wing Café and celebrating three decades in business, The Wing has deep local roots. Patrons describe it as a place where “you meet friends for a social night out.”

You will be happy to know that my nationally recognized (in my mind), award-winning flavor, Smokin’ Maple Bacon, is still on the menu for your finger-licking enjoyment. It’s a perfect combo of sweet, heat, and smoky bacon flavors. The Wing Café & Tap House isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a vibrant community hub. With its unbeatable combination of inventive wings, craft drink options, live entertainment, and a welcoming atmosphere, it continues to carve out its place in East Marietta’s social scene.

https://www.thewingmarietta.com