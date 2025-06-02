Smyrna’s 5th Pride Festival a declaration of resilience, visibility, community, and belonging

Smyrna Pride distributed the following news release about the 5th annual Smyrna Pride Festival:

It’s PRIDE MONTH again in Smyrna, Georgia! Local nonprofit, Smyrna Pride, will host the 5th annual Smyrna Pride Festival in Smyrna Market Village.

A weekend of Pride events begins with the 3rd annual Drag Show Kickoff Party on Friday, June 27th, at 7:00 PM at The Vineyard Wine Market. Prior to these festivities, Smyrna City officials will recognize Pride Month with a proclamation reading during the City Council meeting on Monday, June 16th, at 7:00 PM in City Hall. All events are open to the public. Paid tickets are only required for the Drag Show Kickoff Party, which is restricted to attendees aged 21 and older. The Smyrna Pride Festival is free and open to everyone.

More than 58 local vendors have been intentionally selected based on LGBTQIA+ ownership or staffing, or for providing services that benefit the LGBTQIA+ community. Each vendor will offer family-friendly products or activities, with several specifically geared toward younger attendees. Participants include artisans, affirming religious organizations, entertainment groups, health and wellness organizations, providers of child-friendly interactive activities, and more.

Smyrna Pride / Smyrna is Fabulous, Inc. operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization based in Smyrna, Georgia. Its mission is to celebrate LGBTQIA+ residents and allies by fostering community and building partnerships based on social equality. Smyrna Pride welcomes not only Smyrna residents but also individuals from the greater metro Atlanta area, including LGBTQIA+ community members and allies.

This year’s festival will occupy its largest footprint to date. New additions include mental health organizations, advocacy groups, diverse artisans, and a dedicated Hang-Out Zone where attendees may bring lawn chairs to relax and socialize. At a time when LGBTQIA+ communities across Georgia face renewed challenges, the Pride Festival serves as more than a celebration. It stands as a declaration of resilience, visibility, community, and belonging.

The annual Pride Festival is made possible through generous sponsorships from local businesses and community members. In 2025, Smyrna Pride secured over a dozen local sponsorships. For the second consecutive year, Smyrna Pride received a grant from Atlanta Pride’s 2025 “Pride Across the Peach State” initiative, which aims to uplift, support, and amplify the efforts of local Pride organizations throughout Georgia. Atlanta Pride is the oldest nonprofit organization serving the LGBTQIA+ community in metro Atlanta and the surrounding region. Its activities include the annual Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade in October, along with ongoing educational, social, and cultural programs and philanthropic initiatives. For more information about Atlanta Pride, visit atlantapride.org .