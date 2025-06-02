Michael McNeely announces candidacy for Mableton District 2 council seat

[Photo above provided by the McNeely campaign]

In a press release, public safety executive and community leader Michael McNeely announced his candidacy Monday for the Mableton City Council District 2 seat in the city’s upcoming municipal election, scheduled for November.

Councilwoman Dami Oladapo currently holds the seat.

McNeely said he plans to use his government experience to help foster a community environment that supports growth and opportunity.

“I am committed to applying my knowledge and experience of how government works to help our city create an environment where everyone can prosper,” he said in a statement.

McNeely has previously served on the Cobb SPLOST Oversight Committee and the Cobb County School District’s Facilities and Technology Committee (E-SPLOST). He noted the importance of collaboration between Mableton’s city leadership and Cobb County commissioners as a new SPLOST measure could go before voters in 2026.

If elected, McNeely said he will focus on smart redevelopment, youth education programs, services for seniors and veterans, public safety, and fiscal responsibility.

He emphasized the value of building relationships with residents, elected officials, business leaders, and nonprofit organizations.

“Your city council person must serve as an effective bridge between all local interests as we work to move our city forward,” McNeely said.

McNeely is a graduate of the 2024 Leadership Cobb program and the Cobb 101 Citizens Government Academy. He currently serves on boards for the Mableton Improvement Coalition, WellStar Cobb Medical Center, and the Cobb Collaborative.

“I look forward to hearing the ideas and concerns of residents and business owners across District 2,” he said. “If elected, I will bring the knowledge, experience, and commitment needed for our community.”