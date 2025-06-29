Smyrna’s Creatwood Park holds official reopening after renovation

Photo courtesy of City of Smyrna

Residents and their kids in one of Smyrna’s well-established neighborhoods now have a new place to play.

City officials and residents on Friday cut the ribbon on the refurbished Creatwood Park, a neighborhood park that was in need of a significant upgrade.

“So many young families have moved into the Creatwood area and across the entire city of Smyrna but particularly in that area there was such a strong influx of young families with little kids it was definitely time for a park refresh and a park redesign,” said Tim Gould, the Ward 6 councilman who represents the area.

Planning for improvements began in 2022.

Officials say before the upgrade, the park was heavily wooded and had a mere two swing sets, which were not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Then the work began, including removing the trees and enlarging the playground.

“There are three pieces of playground equipment designed for a range from small little folks to bigger kids,” is how Gould puts it.

Officials describe the park as being now equipped with a six-bay swing set and a two-tower play unit connected by a swing rope and featuring a curvy slide. A playground spinner has also been installed.

A timber pavilion with a picnic table, a grass lawn, and extensive landscaping completes the list of amenities.

Gould says $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and 4-5 months were required to transform the park, part of a significantly sized surrounding neighborhood.

The Nextdoor website, which covers the area, cites U.S. Census figures, stating that the neighborhood is home to approximately 2,150 residents and that 84 percent of them are homeowners.

The redesign is reflective of a larger strategy by the Smyrna government, as Gould says, “We continue to look at the small neighborhood opportunities because people want to spend more time in their immediate neighborhoods and enjoy the space around them.”

“It’s an important element of the quality of life in the city of Smyrna.”