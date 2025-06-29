Reopening of Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens delayed

By Mark Woolsey

Fans of a popular North Cobb nature spot will have to wait a little longer to resume visiting.

The city of Kennesaw and Smith-Gilbert Gardens have announced that their grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony that had been set for Tuesday, July 1 has been postponed due to construction issues.

A post on the Smith-Gilbert website says that “ongoing construction delays mean the gardens aren’t yet in a place to fully showcase the improvements or provide the experience we had hoped for. “

Officials say the delay will also result in the popular Pollinator Palooza event being scuttled this year. It had been scheduled for July 12.

The 17-acre site closed Nov. 28 of last year for construction of several heralded improvements, including a covered education and events pavilion, nearly a mile of paved paths, a digital marquee on Pine Mountain Road, handicap-accessible parking and upgrades to the bonsai and butterfly exhibits.

No new reopening date has been set.