Cobb Community Foundation highlights tomorrow deadline for nonprofits to join fundraising boost

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb Community Foundation says the deadline’s fast approaching for nonprofits to apply to take part in their annual “Match Magic: Cobb’s Holiday Giveathon.” initiative. Organizations have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 to sign up.

The program’s designed to help Cobb-based/Cobb-serving charitable organizations “supercharge” their year-end fundraising efforts and receive matching funds based on what they raise says Shari Martin, the group’s President and CEO.

Last year, 25 selected nonprofits took part, raising some $700,000 in donations. The money was paired with a more than $100,000 match pool (stocked with business community and related giving ) and handed out proportionately, resulting in a total impact of $811,000. One nonprofit alone raised $95,000-plus and was awarded matching funds of $10,800.

More than 40 groups had initially applied in 2024.

Organizations getting grants included Habitat for Humanity, Georgia Symphony Orchestra, Cumberland Counseling Centers and the HOPE Family Resource Center.

To apply and for additional information: https://cobbfoundation.org/non-profits-atlanta-marietta-ga/apply-for-a-grant-atlanta-marietta-ga/