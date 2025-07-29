South Cobb Library Eases Summer With Laser Focus and Organization

By Kelly Johnson

Following the start of the new school year on the 4th, South Cobb Regional Library has a couple of interesting events scheduled for August. One offers a break from summer temps while the other helps improve life.

The library’s first-Tuesday-of-the-month Adult Art Night program, scheduled for August 5th at 5:00 PM, will host Cobb County Public Works’ laser cutter. The equipment intends to offer a relaxing break with creating keychains.

If one isn’t familiar with a laser cutter, it is a machine that uses a high-power beam of light to burn, vaporize, or melt away materials such as wood, acrylic, and metal. Laser cutters allow for intricate and precise designs and engravings for personalized names, images, or shapes. The cool part is creating the digital design for software to instruct a laser cutter on how to reform materials.

Adult Art Night for August requires only imagination and registration here.

On its third Tuesday, August 19th at 12:00 PM, South Cobb Regional Library presents local entrepreneur Naomi Calderon of Naomi Organizing, for its Organization 101 seminar. Naomi, who serves cities of Cobb County (plus Atlanta) as a professional organizer, will share insights on transforming spaces into attractive and functional environments. (There’s nothing like the good vibes of a clean and efficient space.)

This seminar is open to adults interested in or intrigued by Naomi’s Konmari method; and as it is also open to tween and teens, it may even prove beneficial to their development and success, with teaching organizational habits.

Once your space is organized, use it for one of these short-listed events that may be of interest:

Catch a Vibe Coloring Stickers, Saturday, August 9th at 2:00 PM

The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, August 14th at 4:30 PM

(The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger)

Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual], Monday, August 25th at 6:00 PM

(Past Tense: Facing Family Secrets and Finding Myself Therapy by Sacha Mardou)

A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, August 27th at 5:00 PM

(The Gateway Intermediate Workbookby CIA)

The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its August schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

AUGUST 2025

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 01, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









August 02, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











AUGUST 2025

WEEK 2

AUGUST 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 10, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









August 11, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



15:00 – 17:00 Lego Build



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance



18:30 – 19:00 Evening Storytime







August 12, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time







August 13, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:30 Family Storytime







August 14, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





16:30 – 17:30 The Last Word Book Discussion (The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger)







August 15, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









August 16, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











AUGUST 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 17, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









August 18, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 Belly Dance







August 19, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



12:00 – 13:00 Organization 101







August 20, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:30 Family Storytime







August 21, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



11:00 – 12:00 Basics of Canning







August 22, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









August 23, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











AUGUST 2025

WEEK 5

AUGUST 2025

WEEK 6

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 31, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









