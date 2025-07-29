South Cobb Library Eases Summer With Laser Focus and Organization

By Kelly Johnson
Following the start of the new school year on the 4th, South Cobb Regional Library has a couple of interesting events scheduled for August. One offers a break from summer temps while the other helps improve life.
The library’s first-Tuesday-of-the-month Adult Art Night program, scheduled for August 5th at 5:00 PM, will host Cobb County Public Works’ laser cutter. The equipment intends to offer a relaxing break with creating keychains.
If one isn’t familiar with a laser cutter, it is a machine that uses a high-power beam of light to burn, vaporize, or melt away materials such as wood, acrylic, and metal. Laser cutters allow for intricate and precise designs and engravings for personalized names, images, or shapes. The cool part is creating the digital design for software to instruct a laser cutter on how to reform materials.
Adult Art Night for August requires only imagination and registration here.
On its third Tuesday, August 19th at 12:00 PM, South Cobb Regional Library presents local entrepreneur Naomi Calderon of Naomi Organizing, for its Organization 101 seminar. Naomi, who serves cities of Cobb County (plus Atlanta) as a professional organizer, will share insights on transforming spaces into attractive and functional environments. (There’s nothing like the good vibes of a clean and efficient space.)
This seminar is open to adults interested in or intrigued by Naomi’s Konmari method; and as it is also open to tween and teens, it may even prove beneficial to their development and success, with teaching organizational habits.
Once your space is organized, use it for one of these short-listed events that may be of interest:
- Catch a Vibe Coloring Stickers, Saturday, August 9th at 2:00 PM
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, August 14th at 4:30 PM
(The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger)
- Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual], Monday, August 25th at 6:00 PM
(Past Tense: Facing Family Secrets and Finding Myself Therapy by Sacha Mardou)
- A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, August 27th at 5:00 PM
(The Gateway Intermediate Workbookby CIA)
The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its August schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 01, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|August 02, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 03, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|August 04, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|August 05, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|17:00 – 19:00
|Adult Art Night
|August 06, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|August 07, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics
|August 08, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|August 09, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
|14:00 – 16:00
|Catch a Vibe Coloring Stickers
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 10, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|August 11, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 17:00
|Lego Build
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|August 12, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|August 13, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|August 14, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion (The River We Remember by William Kent Krueger)
|August 15, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|August 16, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 17, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|August 18, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|August 19, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|12:00 – 13:00
|Organization 101
|August 20, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|August 21, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|11:00 – 12:00
|Basics of Canning
|August 22, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|August 23, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 24, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|August 25, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|Belly Dance
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] (Past Tense: Facing Family Secrets and Finding Myself Therapy by Sacha Mardou)
|August 26, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|August 27, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:30
|A Deeper Look Book Discussion (The Gateway Intermediate Workbook by CIA)
|August 28, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|August 29, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|August 30, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
AUGUST 2025
WEEK 6
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 31, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
