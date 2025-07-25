Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation Receives Generous Donation from Jessie Parker Williams Foundation to Improve Maternal and Infant Mortality

Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation distributed the following press release about a grant the foundation received to support maternal and child health programs:

The Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation (CDHF) has received a generous donation from the Jesse Parker Williams Foundation to support Maternal and Child Health programs for vulnerable families within Cobb and Douglas Counties. The funding will benefit Babies Born Healthy, a vital program dedicated to connecting mothers to high-quality pre- and post-natal care and the provision of safety equipment for their child.

“Since 1992, the Jesse Parker Williams Foundation has worked to relieve human suffering and distress through assisting women and children with medical care. This latest contribution helps us further our efforts to expand access to high-quality healthcare to improve maternal and infant mortality in Georgia. We are thrilled to support the Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation to serve Cobb residents at high risk” said Bonnie Hardage, Executive Director of the Jesse Parker Williams Foundation.

The CDHF serves as the philanthropic arm of Cobb & Douglas Public Health which leads the Babies Born Healthy program. These funds will directly support staff training to improve our services in addition to connecting mothers and their infants to high-quality healthcare.

“We are deeply grateful to the Jesse Parker Williams Foundation for their generous support,” said Lisa Crossman, Executive Director of CDHF. “Their investment strengthens our work to connect families with essential healthcare and services that help their families thrive. We’re honored to partner with such a compassionate and visionary foundation.”

For more information about Cobb and Douglas Maternal and Child Health programs supported by this donation, please visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org or call 770-514-2300.