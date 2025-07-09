Marietta Police Depart holds pinning ceremony for Gretchen Ingram’s promotion to Major

Photo courtesy of the Marietta Police Department

According to a departmental public information release, the Marietta Police Department held a pinning ceremony Tuesday morning to honor Gretchen Ingram’s promotion to the rank of Major. The event took place at 9 a.m. on July 8, 2025, with friends, family, and colleagues gathering to celebrate the veteran officer’s new role.

About 50 people attended the ceremony, which was led by Chief David Beam and Deputy Chiefs Tanya Twaddell and Justin Rutland. Chief Beam thanked Major Ingram’s family and friends for their support throughout her more than 25-year career in law enforcement.

Deputy Chief Rutland praised Major Ingram’s accomplishments and emphasized the significance of the promotion.

Rutland said the promotion was about recognizing years of dedicated service, proven leadership, and relentless commitment to duty.

Major Ingram was pinned with her new badge by her daughter.

Ingram began her career with the Marietta Police Department in February 1999. Over the years, she has served in numerous roles, including Field Training Officer, Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) Officer, School Resource Officer, and as a member of the Community Response Unit, Investigative Services, Honor Guard, Critical Response Team, and the Hostage Negotiation Team, where she currently serves as Commander.

She has worked on regional task forces such as the Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force (MATCH) and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), and holds multiple Georgia P.O.S.T. certifications, including Instructor Training, Intermediate, Advanced, Supervision, and Management.

Major Ingram has also been instrumental in bringing RADkids and RADwomen self-defense programs to the Marietta community. She holds a master’s degree from Columbus State University and completed the Command Officer’s Development Course at the Southern Police Institute.