“Willy Wonka’s Baseball Factory” Is Coming To Cobb County This All-Star Weekend

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

Earlier today, I got to tour the Cobb Galeria Centre’s Capital One All-Star Village. I described it to fellow employees and managers as “Willy Wonka’s Baseball Factory.” Or you could call it “Cobb County Cooperstown.” But it’s not an event to miss here in Georgia.

There’s no other way to describe the 50,000 square feet of exhibits throughout the complex. In fact, we were told not to take pictures, because they wanted fans to be blown away by the experience. There’s no danger of attendees being unimpressed. Even though structures were being completed as we walked through, you could tell this was something special, located in Atlanta in general and Cobb County in particular. The Battery will never look better either.

Folks, you should not let this event pass you by. This comes from someone who has not only been to Cooperstown’s Baseball Hall-of-Fame Museum in New York but has also attended two World Series games, several playoff games, the Super Bowl Experience, and covered presidential debates and inaugurations. It’s “BaseballCon,” the equivalent of ComicCon for science fiction, fantasy, and comic book fans.

You’ll be able to go to batting cages, gaming kiosks, Baseball Hall-of-Fame exhibits, and the chance to see some baseball celebrities (players and mascots) walking around or doing some meet-and-greets. Kids and kids at heart can get into some of the interactive baseball games. I am personally hoping to queue up for the virtual reality Home Run Derby.

You can find out more about the tickets here to this amazing experience. It’ll be open July 12-13 from 10am-8pm EST, and July 14-15 from 10am-6pm EST. Be sure to note if you are military or family, or a Capital One card holder.

The whole thing kicks off with the HBCU Swingman Classic where 50 student-athletes get the chance to take their hacks and throw their stuff. Click on this Major League Baseball site to find out more about each activity.

At Truist Park on Saturday, July 12 you can do the Meet-and-Greet at the Capital One Café at the Lenox Square Mall, where you can meet Braves superstars Javy Lopez (C), Fred McGriff (1B) and the World Series Trophy.

On July 12 at Truist Park in Cobb County, you can watch the All-Star Futures Game at 4:10pm, where the best minor leaguers will take the field, followed by a Celebrity Softball Game at 7 pm.

If you’re a runner like me, you don’t want to miss the 4.4 miler at 730am at Central Parc Stadium, a tribute to the late legend Hank Aaron, on Sunday morning, July 13. Later that afternoon, I’ll be working the Home Run Derby X, a 3:3 co-ed game, at the Russ Chandler Stadium, home of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, at 230pm. Those who vibe with the MLB Draft can seek tickets to the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery at 6pm, an event sponsored by Nike.

In addition to the Cobb Galeria Capital One All-Star Village on Monday, there’s also the Gatorade All-Star Work Out Day, where stars will take batting practice, in anticipation of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at 8pm, where eight of the best hitters in baseball will take the field, including local hero Ronald Acuna Jr. It’s become such a big event that the ticket prices are estimated to be higher than the game itself.

On Tuesday, July 15, the All-Star Red Carpet show takes place at 2pm at the Battery Atlanta, where the best of our nation’s pastime will be there to greet their adoring fans, my personal highlight. Then, at 8pm, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game takes place at Truist Park. There are also a host of other opportunities around the city and county, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

But let me say, as a sports fan, this event (last held in Atlanta in 2000) won’t be easy to ever duplicate around these parts. Take this opportunity, and take the family and/or friends to this amazing event for all lovers of baseball. Prepare to be impressed.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His “X” account is JohnTures2.