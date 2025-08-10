Agenda for the City of Mableton Monday August 11 work session

The Mableton City Council work session will be held this Monday, August 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

Among other agenda items, there will be reports on Community Development Block Grants, economic development, and the city’s Municipal Court.

To keep up with the upcoming agendas for both work sessions and regular meetings, visit the City of Mableton civic clerk calendar. Agendas are often updates, and the civic clerk site also has the supporting materials for the agenda.

To view an interactive map of the city, visit this link.