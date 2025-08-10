Agenda for the City of Mableton Monday August 11 work session

The Mableton City Council work session will be held this Monday, August 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
Among other agenda items, there will be reports on Community Development Block Grants, economic development, and the city’s Municipal Court.
To keep up with the upcoming agendas for both work sessions and regular meetings, visit the City of Mableton civic clerk calendar. Agendas are often updates, and the civic clerk site also has the supporting materials for the agenda.
To view an interactive map of the city, visit this link.
City of Mableton, Georgia
Officials Present
- The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
- The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
- The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
- The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
- The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
- The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
- The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
City Council Work Session Agenda
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Agenda Items and Discussion
- CBDG Program Overview – Dr. Kimberly Roberts, Ph.D – Managing Director of Cobb County CDBG & NSP Program Offices
- Economic Development Update – Economic Development Director Artie Jones
- Municipal Court of Mableton 30 Days in Review – Court Administrator Mallory Minor
- Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review
- Announcements
- Executive Session (if needed) for:
- Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))
- Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))
- Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))
- Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment
Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting.
The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.
