Report and photos from Cobb’s National Night Out

TOPICS:

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 10, 2025

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the Cobb County National Night Out at Jim Miller Park:


The Cobb County National Night Out was a lot of fun and a great opportunity to thank our brave first responders for their courageous efforts to keep us safe. Jim Miller Park in Marietta was full of police and firefighting equipment, inflatable bounce houses for the kids, food trucks, civic organizations, other county agencies. Everyone in attendance also got to watch dancers, on stage and off stage.

BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid

