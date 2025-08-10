Report and photos from City of Austell National Night Out

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos on the City of Austell’s National Night Out:

The City of Austell hosted their National Night Out at Legion Field to celebrate our courageous first responders. Along with impressive equipment like firetrucks, armored vehicles, and military transports, the event featured many elected officials and department representatives. Civic organizations, Cobb County officials, inflatable bounce houses for kids, music, and plenty of fun added to the festivities. It was a great opportunity for everyone to show appreciation for our brave first responders who keep us safe and secure.