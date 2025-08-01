Cobb Collaborative is on the hunt for family ambassadors for its Early Childhood Initiative

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb Collaborative is on the hunt for family ambassadors.

The umbrella social service and community activist group’s Early Childhood Initiative is spearheading the program, says Alison Nyarko, the Director of Early Childhood Programs.

“The goal is to empower parents and caregivers to become local champions of early childhood development,” Nyarko says.

The program will work from five “the basics” principles, she says, which include maximizing love and managing stress, exploring through movement and play and reading and discussing stories. They’re looking for the ambassadors to bring activities based on them to churches, community centers, libraries and schools. The aim is, in part, to reduce gaps in knowledge access.

“We want to make sure we’re saturating the community and reaching all children,” she says.

The program targets children from infancy to age 5, Nyarko says.

More information: https://cobbcollaborative.org