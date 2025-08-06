Giving Kitchen is Nourishment for the Soul

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

Everyone needs help sometimes and that’s okay. Learning that celebrity Chef Anne Burrell’s cause of death was suicide gave me pause and thought about my father leaving this earth in a similar way. Hearing that about anyone makes my stomach turn inside out. I am a Food Network fan, but I’ll admit, I didn’t watch her very much.

I do know she was a big personality with big platinum blonde hair. And described by her colleague Duff Goldman as, “Tough as they come, but beneath her armor, there was a depth of passion and kindness that was absolutely beautiful.”

Back in the nineties, when I worked in the industry for numerous years, there was really no helpful resource for mental illness, addiction, or anxiety issues. You came in to work your shift, regardless. Hurting, hungover and high-stress kitchen culture was prevalent and you were told to grin and bear it. Things seem to have changed, and for the better.

Giving Kitchen was spawned at Muss and Turner’s restaurant in Cobb County, when a tragic event turned into a magic foundation. GK is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers in crisis. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2013, the organization was inspired by the life and legacy of Ryan Hidinger, a beloved Atlanta chef who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

During his battle, the restaurant community rallied around him and his family with financial and emotional support. Moved by the outpouring of generosity, Ryan and his wife, Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, envisioned a way to offer similar support to others in the restaurant industry. This vision gave rise to Giving Kitchen.

The mission of Giving Kitchen is simple yet profound: to provide stability to food service workers through financial assistance and community resources. The organization helps workers who are dealing with illness, injury, housing crises, or the death of a family member. It also connects clients to essential resources like mental health support, addiction recovery, housing services, and more, through its referral program known as Stability Network.

Food service workers often live paycheck to paycheck and typically do not receive benefits like paid sick leave or health insurance. When crises arise, many are left with few options. Giving Kitchen steps in to bridge that gap. By covering essential living expenses such as rent, utilities, or funeral costs, the organization ensures that workers can recover without losing their livelihoods.

One of Giving Kitchen’s distinguishing features is its thoughtful and compassionate approach. Applicants must meet certain criteria, including proof of employment in the food service industry and documentation of a qualifying crisis. However, the process is designed to be respectful and supportive, reflecting the organization’s deep empathy for those it serves. Their model is not only effective but has also earned national recognition — in 2019, Giving Kitchen received the James Beard Foundation’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, a rare honor in the culinary world.

Giving Kitchen has grown significantly since its inception. While it began in Georgia, the organization has expanded its reach to serve food service workers across the Southeast and, more recently, nationwide. This growth reflects both the widespread need within the restaurant industry and the power of community-driven philanthropy.

In addition to providing direct assistance, Giving Kitchen raises awareness about the challenges faced by food service workers. Through storytelling, events, and partnerships, the organization shines a light on the human side of the hospitality industry — an industry often overlooked despite being vital to everyday life.

Ultimately, Giving Kitchen represents the best of what community can offer. It turns the spirit of hospitality inward, offering comfort and care to those who usually serve others. In doing so, it not only helps individuals recover from personal crises but also strengthens the entire food service community. For restaurant workers facing life’s toughest challenges, Giving Kitchen offers more than just financial help — it offers dignity, hope, and the reassurance that they are not alone.

Learn more about the Giving Kitchen by visiting https://givingkitchen.org/