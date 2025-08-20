Michael McNeely qualifies in Mableton city council election

Michael McNeely, a candidate for Mableton City Council – District 2, submitted the following press release:

Today, I qualify as a candidate for Mableton City Council – District 2. I bring the needed knowledge, experience, and commitment to our community. I look forward to continuing to meet with and hear from residents. I want to be your advocate, helping prepare our city for a bright future for all of Mableton.

My Platform…

Smart Redevelopment — building sustainable community infrastructure through partnerships with public and private stakeholders

Youth Education Initiatives — collaborating with schools and organizations to improve outcomes for local students

Veterans & Seniors — expanding critical resources and services

Enhanced Public Safety — strengthening trust through community policing and open communication

Fiscal Responsibility & Transparency — ensuring taxpayer funds are used wisely and openly.

