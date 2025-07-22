Candidates for office in Cobb: send us your press releases, but with one condition

The Cobb County Courier welcomes announcements from candidates for office in the county. This includes candidates at all levels who are running for office to represent all or part of Cobb County (city, county, state, and federal).

We’ll run them verbatim (making minor grammatical corrections if necessary), with an intro something like this: “This announcement was submitted by (name), candidate for (office).

There is only one condition (and a few preferences on our part). That condition is to focus on your own goals and accomplishments, rather than the shortcomings you see in your opponent. In other words, we won’t run attack ads posing as candidacy announcements.

We prefer that the announcements be a minimum of 300 words (that’s the threshold that Google prefers to rank search results). But the announcement can be as long as you like.

Please send a photo along with the submission. Our preference is that the photo not contain campaign advertising with it (in other words, just a photo with no text).



Another thing is that we’d love for you to advertise your campaign with us, but that is not a condition for running your press release. We’ll run the release whether you advertise with us or not.

Submit announcements and attached photos to larry.johnson@cobbcountycourier.com